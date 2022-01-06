Milton reworks plans as new Fire Station 42 faces construction delays

MILTON, Ga. — With supply-chain delays brought on by the pandemic, Milton Community Development Director Bob Buscemi says the city has begun making progress on replacing Fire Station 42 on Thompson Road.
Rising construction costs and other supply chain issues upended the project in 2021. The 3,800-square-foot facility was built in the 1970s, but discussions to replace it began nearly 20 years later. Milton took over Fire Station 42 from Fulton County after its incorporation in 2006.
After it was demolished in February 2021, the city promised a “bigger, better, more Miltonesque” fire station by year’s end. However, the city received four bids in August that were significantly higher than expected, ranging from $4.65 million to $5.28 million.
Initial cost estimates for a new one-story station, almost twice the size as the original, came in at just over $3.7 million. Plans called for a two-bay drive-thru with parking lot, lighting, landscaping, retaining walls and other site work, according to Communications Director Greg Botelho.
“This happened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly drove up costs for construction materials [and], in turn, significantly drove up the expected bids,” Botelho said.
Buscemi told the Herald in December that rather than moving forward with the project, staff chose to “value engineer” to find ways to reduce the overall cost without diminishing the quality and efficacy of the new fire station.
The weeks-long process, Botelho said, touched on everything from wall paint to carpeting to fixtures.
On Dec. 20, the City Council unanimously approved a change order with Kennesaw-based CROFT and Associates to amend their agreement to provide an additional $9,950 worth of architecture and engineering services. In total, the city agreed to pay CROFT no more than $190,850.
The firm’s resume includes the Acworth Community Center, Cartersville Fire Station 4, Paulding County E-911 Emergency Operations Center, Kennesaw Math and Science Academy and Cedarcrest Church.
Buscemi said the change order was necessary to craft a construction contract the City Council could consider in the coming weeks and for bidding to reopen. Once a contract is approved, crews will begin mobilizing on the site.
Buscemi said it is possible the final price will be above $3.7 million in light of the significant construction-related costs since the original estimate.
“The good news is that we are making progress,” Buscemi said.
Completion of the new fire station should take about a year after the construction contract is approved, although “construction delays are always possible,” Buscemi said.
Meanwhile, fire crews and equipment are working out of the Bethwell Community Center on Hopewell Road. Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa said this is to “bridge the gap” in response times for calls formerly served out of Fire Station 42. Crews will remain there for the duration of construction.
“While this isn’t a forever move, we do believe that it will be a good one for our department and Milton residents on the whole,” Benmoussa said in an announcement Dec. 13. “Location can be everything because every second counts in an emergency, and this repositioning should help greatly in that regard.”
To accommodate fire services, the Parks and Recreation Department transferred its recreational programming, such as dance classes, out of the Bethwell Community Center to the former Milton Country Club clubhouse.
Parks and Recreation Manager Tom McKIveen said the change benefits both departments.
“We’re excited for our new space and that our soon-to-be old one will soon serve such an important, new purpose for our firefighters and our city,” McKIveen said.
Firefighters were also relocated to Fire Station 44, which fronts the new Public Safety Complex off Ga. 9, for the better part of 2021.
Although the city had to rework some of its initial plans, Benmoussa said the new Fire Station 42 will be designed in a way that’s unique but fits well with the community.
