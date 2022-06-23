Milton reviews first draft of Unified Development Code

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton is finishing what it started.
On June 20, Caleb Racicot, a principal planner with Atlanta-based TSW, presented a draft of the city’s first Unified Development Code to the City Council.
A UDC offers consistency, clarity and cohesion by laying out land use and other zoning regulations in a single policy document for an entire community. The adoption of a UDC is one element within Milton’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan the City Council approved in October 2021.
The City Council hired TSW in 2017 to begin drafting a UDC, but after it had been about 95 percent completed, officials put the plan on hold in May 2019.
Racicot said the analysis and approach phases had already been done, so when the city reactivated TSW’s contract, all that was left was the code writing phase. TSW’s contract extension does not include any additional fees or services.
The first of two public meetings to present and discuss the proposal will be held on July 13. The second meeting is slated for September. The City Council is expected to consider adopting the UDC in March 2023.
At the June 20 Milton City Council meeting, Racicot said that part of the reason the city had been created in 2006 was precisely to control land use and development.
“As you know, the primary tool for that is your local zoning ordinance and your development codes,” Racicot said. “So tonight, we are here really to talk about the unveiling of the draft of Milton’s first from-scratch Unified Development Code, which has been put together to specifically implement the needs of the city.”
Racicot said that along with conducting a series of stakeholder interviews with residents, businesses, property owners and elected officials, as well as a technical review of the city’s codes, he’s also looked at Milton’s history of variances and assembled a diagnostic report.
The report, he said, is intended to serve as a roadmap for creation of the UDC, which can then be handed to applicants, so they know what all the city’s rules, expectations and codes are. The UDC can also be easily modified to support different public policies as the will of the City Council changes.
The document itself is 13 articles, ranging from legal statutory requirements to current zoning regulations. Racicot said what’s unique is that TSW used the 2040 Comprehensive Plan as a guide and recognized that there are different kinds of development patterns in Milton to put chapters in the articles for similar districts.
“[Community Development Director Bob Buscemi] was just mentioning perhaps creating future types of ag,” Racicot said. “Well, those can go in the agricultural part of the code, so that all of those districts have similar standards and protections within reason. There’s a residential area, there’s a business area, special purpose, form-based code, use provisions.”
Racicot said one area where the City of Milton code needed a lot of work was in its use provisions, which TSW has spent a lot of time cleaning up.
“It’s all over the place,” Racicot said. “… We kind of consolidated every use-related definition into the code and created new ones for things that you didn’t have defined. We’ve also put in place all of the standards into a single place.”
Racicot said he doesn’t foresee there being much controversy because no policy changes are being made. TSW is also not rezoning anyone’s property, increasing or decreasing their density or changing the regulations they’re required to follow.
“This is really a relatively simple technical cleanup process,” Racicot said.