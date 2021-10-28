Milton Restaurant Week will return for second year

MILTON, Ga. — Milton-based Rountree Group Integrated Communications has announced its second annual Milton Restaurant Week, Nov. 5-13. The even showcases local restaurants through food, fellowship and spirits. The culinary affair attracts food lovers from surrounding North Fulton communities, while giving its sponsors a chance to promote special menus and venues.
The event initially began in 2020.
“The idea began in fall 2019 and was launched in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic to help support our restaurant community,” said Don Rountree, president of Rountree Group and founder of Milton Restaurant Week.
Sponsoring this year’s Milton Restaurant Week, the City of Milton and Crabapple Market will be alongside a few other local businesses including: Milton Business Council, Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, 7 Acre BarNGrill, Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails and The Union Restaurant.
This year’s participating restaurants will offer several of their most popular lunch and dinner dishes, along with specialty crafted cocktails. Visitors will have the option to try new cuisine from four sponsoring restaurants at a discounted price as part of the week-long event. Selections will include cuisine ranging from pristine Southern dishes to classic Irish favorites.
“Milton offers a variety of foods from Southern favorites to craft cocktails,” said Ben Huard of GO Agency, Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce Chairman Circle member and founding member of the Milton Business Council. “I for one enjoy date nights, family favorites and celebrating milestones right around the corner from our home or office. We love our local partners so supporting local restaurants just makes sense.”
Those interested will be able to stay updated on participating restaurants and specific details @miltonrestaurantweek on Instagram and Facebook.
For all other inquiries, please contact Don Rountree at don@rountreegroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.