Milton residents petition against Hopewell Road 'megapark'

MILTON, Ga. — Kyle and Cindy Hester found their dream farm on Hopewell Road in 2018, where they now train horses to compete. But in recent months, they discovered that Seven Porches Farm is under threat from a proposed, neighboring active park.

One park design, drafted by Milton city staff, shows three multipurpose fields just a few yards from where the Hesters’ horses graze. The design also includes four baseball fields.

“The whole plan was we move to Milton because we're protected,” Kyle said. “We could have gone anywhere when we retired. We could have gone back to Perry where we grew up. We chose this place…”

Two concerned residents who live nearby, attorney Ben Leonard and Don McGuffey, sat around a table in the Hesters’ barn house. The Hesters, Leonard, McGuffey and Christy Hayes, a horse owner who lives across the street from the Hesters, were responsible for creating a petition in early June opposing the development. It has more than 1100 signatures as of Aug. 10 and references plans for an indoor athletic facility on Bethany Bend.

“These farms are disappearing. As someone who came from Alpharetta, that has nothing but neighborhoods, apartments … We chose this community that markets itself as a quaint, equestrian area,” Hayes said in a phone interview with Appen Media. “... If this goes in, we might be forced to leave.”

In The Chronicle of the Horse, a weekly equestrian magazine, a Milton advertisement asks for people to purchase farms in the city.

Two-year-old plans

Kyle, the first of the small but vocal group to come across park plans, was blindsided at a Milton City Council meeting in January, where the last of about 40 total acres was finalized for purchase. At the meeting, a city official introduced himself to Kyle and asked him what brought him there. Kyle inquired about the land contract on the council agenda, as a bordering property owner.

“His quote to me was, ‘You're not gonna like it,” Kyle said. “So, at that point, I'm like, ‘What do you mean I’m not gonna like it? He goes, ‘It's gonna be an active sports park.’”

Land purchases began in October 2022, and presentation of the contracts took place at open council meetings with comments about a robust public input process. But, details about an active park on the property, which were presented internally in September 2021, remained undisclosed.

In his internal presentation, obtained through records requests by residents, Milton Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen wrote that the park would include multipurpose fields, baseball fields, batting cages and field lighting. He estimated it would cost $7.5 million to construct in addition to grading and a parking lot. Because it would connect to Providence Park, McKlveen argued it would expand the city’s trail system.

Using due diligence

In an interview, City Manager Steve Krokoff said the city isn’t going to “get bulldozers” and that the public will have the opportunity to provide input on any future park development in that area.

“We would work through the planning process and the public input process to [arrive at] the best possible solution that our community could embrace,” Krokoff said.

In light of public outcry over an active park on Hopewell Road, Mayor Peyton Jamison instructed Krokoff to look into alternatives for land acquisition. While the city can’t publicize property searches, Krokoff said it is considering using the 60-to-90-day due diligence period to involve residents in a conversation.

As individuals and on behalf of their homeowners associations, nearby residents sought clarity on the proposed project but said they all have received mostly “canned” responses from city officials.

“[The responses have] been a little patronizing, a little ‘Don't you worry your little head about it Mrs. Hayes. Nothing's been decided,’” Hayes said. “I'm sorry. That's not true. [The land] was bought, paid for, plans drawn, before we even had a clue this was happening.”

But they received more direct feedback from City Councilwoman Carol Cookerly, a representative of District 1, who voiced her opposition to the proposal. Councilwoman Andrea Verhoff, the second district representative, had been more difficult to connect with, they said.

“In my opinion, [an active park] is not a good use of the property,” Cookerly told Appen Media. “I think Council and others are very open-minded about evaluating our needs, if we can do something different that really reflects a more rural heritage type of environment. I've been real pleased with the conversations we've been having.”

Taking inventory

The city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, approved in 2019, determined the need for park space.

To help inform the plan, 56 people participated in focus groups and 41 in the public forums. The city document also uses Level of Service standards per capita, a benchmark defined by a combination of resources such as National Recreation and Park Association guidelines and a 2016 study by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

At the time of the report, the City of Milton provided a total of 5 acres of developed parkland per 1,000 residents, which was considered “significantly below local, state, region, and national standards.”

“We're just overcrowded,” Krokoff said. “We've got teams sharing fields.”

With the 8.5-acre Legacy Park sports complex on Cox Road, the document projects the city will need 47.5 acres by 2027 and will be short of four multipurpose fields and six baseball fields.

“There are other things that can be done,” said Krokoff, when asked about alternatives to Hopewell Road for active park space.

The city is expected to take another look at viable land through a joint work session between the Equestrian Committee and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The open meeting will take place sometime in September or October, Krokoff said.

He said the city could look at its passive parks for active park development, but it would have to reimburse the greenspace bond fund for that amount. The $25 million bond, passed by 80 percent of Milton voters in 2016, requires the money be used to acquire land for passive parks, trails and greenspace including conservation land, wildlife habitat and natural areas.

McGuffey, sitting at Kyle’s table, referenced the Master Plan’s methodology and said the bond referendum didn’t involve “handpicking” 41 people. He lives in a cul-de-sac in Brookshade, which borders Providence Park and the city’s new parkland.

“It's people showing up at the polls,” McGuffey said. “That's a better count to me.”

A previous partnership

Residents off Hopewell Road wonder about opportunities for collaborating with the City of Alpharetta. North Park, a 97-acre site in Alpharetta that includes five lighted tennis courts, six pickleball courts, two multi-purpose synthetic turf fields and eight lighted softball fields, is about a mile from where the new park would be in Milton.

“My family and my neighbors use the Alpharetta parks, and they’re perfectly fine,” said Leonard, who lives near the proposed project in Hopewell Plantation.

In the past, Milton and Alpharetta participated in joint programming. Between 2012 and 2019, McKlveen said Milton paid Alpharetta “substantial dollars” each year so its residents could participate in Alpharetta programs.

In 2018, Milton residents accounted for 14,300 registrations for Alpharetta-based recreation programs. Only 413 Alpharetta residents participated in Milton-based park programs. During that same year, Milton paid Alpharetta $453,100 in fees.

When that agreement expired, McKlveen said Milton had more financial flexibility and resources to allocate toward investing in its own programs and parks for its own citizens.

“And that is exactly what we’ve done,” he said. “This aligns with the growing popularity of our existing parks and programs, the increasing population of Milton, plus recommendations for expanding our parks’ offerings as outlined in our Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.”

Future problems

Most of the city’s proposed project site on Hopewell Road, around 34 acres, was once owned by Lee Bates and cost the city $3.5 million to buy. But several issues are associated with the property, delineated in a Phase I environmental assessment obtained as part of the residents’ open records request.

United Consulting, the group responsible for the assessment, interviewed Bates who said Roundup had been used on the site and that there were two wells and three septic tanks. He also listed Providence Park as an “environmental concern,” a Hazardous Waste Site until 2014.

About half of the Bates property also lies in a flood plain, 14.5 acres valued at $174,000.

But Krokoff said this area would be used as passive park space. He also said several inspections, including stormwater, would be conducted before any of the property were to be developed.

Residents have also raised questions about a 2007 report conducted on a dam that retains runoff from the headwaters of Cooper Sandy Creek, which flows through the Hopewell Road property. The structure was identified as “High Hazard” in the report.

They also worry about what kind of impact an active park could have on the area’s already congested traffic, though traffic studies are expected to be part of the city process.

The city’s purchase of the property on Hopewell Road, with intentions to develop an active sports park, was a process of inductive rather than deductive reasoning, one resident said.

“It was, ‘We want an active sports park, and we're going to find a way to justify it by walking it backwards and putting in our talking points and our facts to support the end result we already know we want,” Leonard said.