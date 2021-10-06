Milton residents invited to attend candidate forum

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Herald will have a City Council candidate debate at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 for those running for District 1/Post 1.
The debate will take place at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 13560 Cogburn Road. It will also be livestreamed on Appen Media’s Facebook page and available for viewing after the event.
The debate will be moderated by Chamian Cruz, reporter for Appen Media. Residents who wish to submit questions for the debate can do so by emailing them to vote@appenmedia.com or by calling 770-442-3278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.