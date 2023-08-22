Milton replaces elections consultant

MILTON, Ga. — In a unanimous vote and without discussion, the Milton City Council fired its elections consultant Vernetta Nuriddin.
Lavania White, who had been hired as one of three poll managers for the city’s November municipal election, will take her place as part of a $12,500 contract that ends Dec. 31.
In an email, City Manager Steve Krokoff, who also serves as the city’s elections superintendent, said terminating Nuriddin’s contract was “for convenience” and was rooted in a “commitment to ensuring the best possible outcome for the city.”
“Our focus has shifted from high-level planning to the crucial phase of polling preparation, where we are fortunate to draw upon a wealth of experience within our new team,” Krokoff said.
Krokoff hired Nuriddin in late May, following a number of personal requests from City Councilman Rick Mohrig that he interview her. In an interview with Appen Media, Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne also confirmed her support for Nuriddin as Milton’s election consultant.
While Nuriddin holds election-related certifications and served on the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections as its vice chair, she did not meet the city’s minimum qualifications which includes experience as an elections superintendent.
Nuriddin came before the council Monday evening and said she had found out about her termination only hours before the meeting. In her comments, Nuriddin expressed disappointment in the agenda item and described a tenuous relationship with Krokoff.
“My biggest regret is that me and Steve actually couldn’t get to a place where we could work together,” she said.
Nuriddin also tossed in a few criticisms, such as the City Council’s May 1 resolution to implement two polling locations, rather than three. She says she reported City Attorney Ken Jarrard Aug. 15 to the Georgia State Bar because he allegedly drew up the resolution “improperly.”
The council has since agreed to add a third polling location at the Milton Public Safety Complex on Ga. 9. An official vote on formalizing the third polling site is scheduled for Sept. 6, following legal advertisement requirements. The other two locations are at Milton City Hall and the Community Center at Milton Park and Preserve.
Nuriddin also said Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis and City Clerk Tammy Lowit haven’t taken their oaths for their official elections roles. She also advocated for an election attorney in the city.
“I know that this process is bigger than me, the elections team and even this council,” Nuriddin said. “We can provide paper-ballot, hand-count elections, and it can be done, and it can be replicated for people to follow long after you guys are gone, long after I’m gone.”
Interpreting state code
There was no council discussion about Nuriddin's termination, but records show she lacked competence for the job, outlined by Krokoff in an Aug. 14 email obtained by Appen Media in an Open Records request.
Nuriddin advised Milton’s elections team consisting of Krokoff, Inglis and Lowit, that they must provide the city with ballots that meet standards set by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act for Milton residents working or stationed overseas for its municipal election with “100 percent” certainty. However, Jesse Harris with the Secretary of State’s Office, who Nuriddin copied on her email, said these ballots were only prepared when elections include federal candidates on the ballot.
Citing state code, Nuriddin also said the city is not required to hold three weeks of advanced voting, including Saturdays, for its municipal election. But it is statutorily required, according to SB 202, a state elections bill passed in 2021, and it will be offered Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Milton residents.
Nuriddin also cited SB 202 to say the City Council did not have the authority to take away a third polling location for its November election. The decision was the elections superintendent's to make, she said.
As a response to her claims, Krokoff quoted state code, “Polling places to be selected by superintendent of county or governing authority of municipality [sic]” in the Aug. 14 email.
Krokoff’s April 10 recommendation for a third polling location eventually came to fruition in late July with the City Council decision to place one at the Milton Public Safety Complex on Ga. 9 in Council District 3 — an area found to have the highest number of registered Democratic voters and voters of color.
Deleting city communications
In early July, an Open Records request was submitted for text messages and emails between Nuriddin and several city officials, including Krokoff, Inglis and Lowit as well as for councilmembers Mohrig and Paul Moore.
An associate attorney with Jarrard & Davis, the Milton city attorney’s office, advised Nuriddin to check her text messages and personal email from her first day on the job June 5.
“As a result of my service on the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections and having produced hundreds of pages of personal communication, I routinely delete all text messages regarding elections policy, governance or oversight,” Nuriddin wrote in response. “I do not have any text communications to submit.”
Throughout her emails to Krokoff and other city officials during her tenure as Milton elections consultant, Nuriddin advocated for an open and transparent city elections process.
In an Aug. 2 reply to Nuriddin, Milton City Attorney Ken Jarrard said Nuriddin’s pleas for transparency were “discordant” based on two instances of her admitting to text message retention.
The first occasion was in response to the Open Records Request in early July. Jarrard also quoted Nuriddin, who said on July 20, “I routinely delete my texts to/from my personal phone regarding Milton’s elections.”
Jarrard took issue with the statement.
“While not all text messages are subject to the Open Record Act, some or even most are,” Jarrard wrote in an email to Nuriddin. “This is especially so if the subject matter of those text messages pertains to policy, governance or oversight of elections. While I have previously raised this issue with you, to date, I have not received confirmation from you that such systemic deletions have stopped.”
In with the new
The city’s advanced voting begins in less than two months, but Krokoff said hiring a new election consultant isn’t throwing a wrench into the elections timetable. He said the project “remains on schedule.”
Lavania White, the new consultant, is said to have more than a decade of managing polling locations for Fulton County.
“Ms. White's reputation as a go-to manager for problem-solving in North Fulton speaks volumes about her dedication and competence,” Krokoff said in an interview. “We believe that her role is pivotal to the success of our upcoming election.”
Krokoff said he was introduced to White a few months ago, during interactions with various experienced poll workers. But Appen Media could not confirm at press time whether Krokoff vetted White’s experience, a formal interview took place as part of the city’s standard hiring process for contracted work, or if White holds elections certifications.
“Her depth of knowledge, approachable demeanor, and strong advocacy for administering outstanding elections resonated with us immediately,” Krokoff said. “Alongside other dedicated poll workers, she has been an integral part of our efforts thus far.”