Milton questions on the ballot this year

November ballot to have three Milton-specific questions
MILTON, Ga. — In addition to federal, state and county races, there will be three City of Milton-specific questions on the November 2022 ballot for registered Milton voters.
All relate to which categories of residents are eligible for senior homestead exemptions from municipal property taxes.
In the order that they’ll be on the ballot, the referendum questions are:
#1 - City of Milton - House Bill 1493: Increase the Amount of the General Senior Homestead Exemption
#2 - City of Milton - House Bill 1497: Repeal a Homestead Exemption for Citizens Age 65 Years or Older Meeting Certain Income Requirements Subject to Increasing the General Senior Homestead Exemption Under House Bill 1493
#3 - City of Milton - House Bill 1492: Modify the Maximum Income for a Senior Homestead Exemption
Currently — prior to this vote — there are two exemptions for Milton residents ages 65 and older. The first exempts seniors from $15,000 in taxable (assessed) value with no income requirements. This exemption applies only to the city maintenance & operating (M&O) taxes, not bond-related taxes.
The second exemption is a $10,000 exemption, which is applicable to seniors that meet an income qualification. This exemption applies to the city’s M&O and bond-related taxes.
If voters approve both Questions #1 and #2 on the November referendum, there would be one – not two – exemptions available to Milton residents ages 65 and older. In other words, it would collapse the two 65-plus exemptions into one.
The resulting senior exemption would be one $25,000 exemption regardless of income. This exemption would apply to the city’s M&O and bond-related taxes.
Question #3 is independent of the other two questions and pertains to Milton residents ages 70 and older. If question #3 is approved by voters, those ages 70-plus would qualify for the full value exemption from municipal ad valorem taxes if their annual income is below $100,000. The current qualifying annual income is approximately $80,000 for tax year 2023.
The staff memo on pages 286-288 of the agenda packet for the Dec. 21, 2021, Milton City Council meeting provides perspective on the financial impact to the city government should these questions pass.
Advance voting runs through Nov. 4. Registered Milton voters can cast ballots at any Fulton County advance voting location during that time, including now two within the city limits — the Milton Library (855 Mayfield Road) and Milton Community Center (1785 Dinsmore Road in Milton City Park and Preserve).
Election Day is on Nov. 8. On that day, registered voters can only cast ballots at their assigned polling place.
To check your voter registration status, find your voting location, or view a full sample ballot, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov.