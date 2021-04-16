MILTON, Ga. — Milton hopes to make the most of its newest active park, the Cox Road Athletic Complex, with plans to upgrade its facilities and expand capacity for recreation programs.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen presented the City Council April 12 with the plan, which has received backing from the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The council voted to continue fine-tuning the blueprint that will be presented to the board again before renovations move forward.
The proposal calls for replacing grass on the two, large rectangular fields with artificial turf and removing the half-field to pave the way for new tennis courts. The turf fields could either be painted or striped to allow for football, soccer, lacrosse and baseball, and new fencing and netting would be installed.
If the project moves forward, it will address Milton’s deficit in multi-use fields.
“We’re currently over capacity on rectangular, turf fields,” McKlveen said. “Since 2015, we’ve had a significant increase to our (recreation program) registrations.”
The Cox Road facility houses half of the city’s multi-purpose fields. The other two are at Bell Memorial Park. However, McKlveen said local youth sports providers prefer artificial turf playing surfaces, and the Bell Memorial fields can no longer accommodate the growth of the programs. He said about three to four teams are practicing on one field simultaneously at Bell Memorial.
The renovations proposed for the Cox Road complex would address the needs of those field capacity issues and provide other benefits.
About 20 to 25 percent of practice time is lost each season due to rainouts, McKlveen said, and one soggy afternoon could keep the grass fields closed for several days. Turf mitigates those cancellations and would provide a better playing surface and improved aesthetics over natural grass, he said.
McKlveen said he expects use would rise to about 90 percent with the upgrades, and the multi-use configuration would allow more flexibility for providers needing practice space and for the city to increase capacity. He said the baseball setup could provide space for about 150 more youth baseball players for each turfed field.
Artificial turf would also present taxpayers with approximately $50,000 to $65,000 savings a year in maintenance costs compared with grass upkeep.
The curveball presented in the plan is the turfed half-field on the site. McKlveen said the field was designed for under-10 youth soccer, but it’s not being used to its full potential because the city does not have its own youth soccer program.
The city threw around some ideas for using the space, including the addition batting cages, but ultimately chose to nix the field entirely and address another shortfall in its facilities — tennis courts.
Under the proposal, the half field would be removed and replaced by three new tennis courts. McKlveen said the Milton Tennis Center, located at the former Milton Country Club property, and Director Terre O’Brien have to turn away players each spring and fall due to a lack of available courts. The city estimated about 80 to 100 more tennis players could be accommodated per season on the new courts.
“This would allow [O’Brien] to take those residents that are looking for a place to play,” McKlveen said.
With two more new tennis courts slated for the former Milton Country Club property, McKlveen said the city will have reached its goal of adding five additional courts that was set out in the city’s 2017 parks and recreation master plan.
The total buildout of the project, as proposed, would cost between $1.5 to $1.8 million. About $1.1 million of those dollars would come from the city’s impact fees, which are levied on new developments, according to City Manager Steve Krokoff.
The City Council was on board with the proposal, with councilwoman Laura Bentley sharing her approval for spreading out the city’s tennis facilities throughout Milton. Councilman Peyton Jamison said he has seen the crunch of youth teams on the Bell Memorial Park fields firsthand and thinks the city should invest in its own facilities because Fulton County Schools still limits the city’s access to its ballfields due to COVID-19.
Milton purchased the Cox Road facility last January. It includes the two full-sized fields, half field and bathroom/locker facilities. Since its purchase, the site is used by Rush Union Adult Soccer, the city’s youth lacrosse programs and is being rented out by Cambridge High School and Fulton Science Academy.
