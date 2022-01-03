Milton proposes property tax break for seniors

MILTON, Ga. — Although Milton already has one of the most generous homestead exemption programs in North Fulton, the Milton City Council approved a resolution Dec. 20 that would increase homestead exemption opportunities to all seniors 65 and older.
Homestead exemptions only apply to property owners who own and occupy a primary residence in Milton as of Jan. 1 of a given tax year. Parcels of land without a primary residence do not qualify.
According to the city, when 2021 taxes were billed, 452 households qualified for the 65 and older age-based senior basic exemption. Additionally, 58 households qualified for the 65 and older income-based senior additional exemption, and 305 qualified for the 70 and older income-based senior full value exemption.
Assistant City Manager Bernadette Harvill said the city has no way of determining how many households eligible for a homestead exemptions have not applied to date. However, any exemptions applied to the bond levy would impact the bond rate levy for other taxpayers in order for the city to meet the debt service required in each year.
The resolution consists of three components. It combines the senior basic and senior additional exemptions to increase the total amount from $15,000 to $25,000 for all seniors 65 and older and applies that amount to both the maintenance and operation and bond millage rates.
Based on 2021 qualifying properties, this would lead to an additional $23,861 in exempted taxes.
Another component raises the qualifying income threshold for the homestead exemption for those 70 and older from the Social Security-based qualification of $72,264 to $100,000 and ensures that homeowners who currently qualify do not lose the benefits they receive under the existing exemption structure.
Harvill said the impact of this component is difficult to project, but she believes there will be more residents who are 70 and older that will apply for this exemption once the income qualification threshold is increased.
The resolution does not change Milton’s basic homestead exemption of $15,000 plus a 3% floating homestead.
Prior to the resolution, Milton’s homestead exemptions were the same as those in Johns Creek.
Alpharetta has a basic homestead exemption of $45,000 plus a 3% floating homestead and a $25,000 senior basic exemption for those 65 and older.
Roswell, on the other hand, has a 3% floating homestead, $2,000 senior basic exemption and a $20,000 income-based senior additional exemption for those 65 and older.
The proposal will now go before the Georgia General Assembly for consideration. If approved, Milton will need to hold a referendum to allow Milton citizens to vote on the measure.
The next City Council meeting is slated for Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.