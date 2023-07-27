Milton promotes staffer to deputy city manager

MILTON, Ga. — Bernadette Harvill has been promoted to Milton’s deputy city manager, a move that reflects her contributions to city government.
Harvill joins Milton’s other deputy city manager, Stacey Inglis, and City Manager Steve Krokoff in overseeing a wide range of responsibilities and making decisions that can positively impact the entire organization.
Her primary charge includes optimizing internal operations, streamlining operations and implementing innovative solutions.
“Bernadette has been an invaluable member of our team, consistently demonstrating exceptional dedication, skills, and a strong commitment to our organization’s mission,” Krokoff said. “Her promotion to deputy city manager is a testament to her outstanding contributions and her potential for even greater accomplishments in the future.”
As Milton’s former finance director and captain of its budgeting process, Harvill is a familiar face at City Council meetings and city events. Born in New York, she has lived in Georgia most of her life, having earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kennesaw State University.
Harvill spent more than eight years working in the private sector before joining the City of Milton in 2012, starting in its Human Resources Department. She lives in Cherokee County with her husband, Ryan, and their daughter, Nora.