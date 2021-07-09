MILTON, Ga. — Voters will cast their ballots for four Milton City Council seats this November, and officials are gearing up for the election that could shake up representation on the city’s most powerful board.

At its July 7 meeting, the City Council gave initial approval on a contract with Fulton County to conduct the election for a total cost of $84,605. If a runoff election is required, the city will pay an additional $70,365.

According to city documents, Milton had 28,605 registered voters as of March 23. That means the city will pay $2.96 per eligible voter for the General Election.

Important dates for Milton’s General Election Aug. 16: Earliest day to apply for an absentee ballot Aug. 17-19: Qualifying period for Milton Mayor and City Council seats Oct. 11: Earliest day to submit an absentee ballot Oct. 12: Advanced voting begins Oct. 22: Final day to submit an absentee ballot application

Residents will vote on four municipal seats in the election, including mayor.

Joe Lockwood, who has served as the city’s mayor since it incorporated in 2006, is ending his third, four-year term in December and is prohibited by charter from running again.

All three Post 1 seats on the City Council will be decided. District 1/Post 1, is currently held by Peyton Jamison, who has announced his bid to run for Mayor. District 2/Post 1, currently held by Laura Bentley, and District 3/Post 1, held by Joe Longoria, are also on the November ballot.

Bentley has completed one term and is eligible to run to retain her seat. Longoria, who has served on the board since 2010, will reach his term limit at the end of the year.

Qualifying for the General Election will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17-19. The qualifying fee for mayor is $690. A $390 fee is required to run for City Council.

This November will mark the first time since 2017 that a majority of seats on the seven-member council will be on the ballot. That year, Lockwood and Bentley defeated their challengers, while Jamison and Longoria ran unopposed. It remains to be seen how many of the seats will be contested in this year’s election. Jamison is the only candidate so far to announce his bid to be on the Nov. 2 ballot.