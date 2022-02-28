Milton police warn youths against aiming splatter guns at people

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police apprehended several juveniles last week for allegedly shooting water bead guns, also known as splatter guns, inside and at the windows of a sandwich shop in Crabapple.
According to Bass Pro Shop, some splatter guns can fire at a rate of up to 8 rounds per second at velocities of up to 200 frames per second. The guns can have a 400-round magazine and include 5,000 rounds of Splat-R-Ball ammunition for “hours of non-toxic, non-staining play.”
In a Feb. 25 Facebook post, the Milton Police Department stated that while splatter guns aren’t as lethal as traditional firearms in and of themselves, they can still lead to serious injuries.
“They’re not only dangerous because of any harm caused directly by these projectiles,” it stated. “Shots of this kind into a storefront or any another area where people might gather could have led to panic and, with that, injuries.”
Local police also say these types of guns may resemble regular firearms, so authorities may be prompted to treat the situation seriously.
“If perceived as a real firearm, tragedy could ensue,” Milton police said.
During the same week, the police department stated it received several reports about “young people” firing splatter guns at others in public spaces. In one case, it stated, an unidentified young person shot at someone walking around Heybridge Lane from a white Jeep Patriot.
“Thankfully, none of these incidents resulted in serious harm,” the department stated. “But they certainly could have. That is why we want the community, and especially those who own such guns or have children who use them, to be aware – just like the [Milton Police Department] is aware. These are criminal acts, and thus someone found guilty of them could face time behind bars and/or significant fines.”
Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere in Metro Atlanta. On Feb. 22, Sandy Springs police arrested two 18-year-olds for shooting and injuring at least two pedestrians with a pellet gun. They were charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Milton police believe these incidents may be tied to a national TikTok challenge that encourages kids to drive by and shoot “splatter balls” at strangers.
“While the Milton Police understand the intent of this appears to be mostly harmless, this type of activity is highly discouraged and could lead to criminal as well as civil penalties,” the department stated.
As of Feb. 28, none of the suspects have been named.
Anyone with information pertaining to the incident involving the white Jeep Patriot is encouraged to contact Det. Christopher Bradshaw at Christopher.Bradshaw@cityofmiltonga.us or by calling 678-242-2779.