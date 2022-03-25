Milton Police Department expands its de-escalation training

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Police Department has received nearly $160,000 in grant funds over the past year for use of force and de-escalation training.

Milton Police Chief Rich Austin presented a short video to the City Council March 21, in which Capt. Shawn McCarty said the funds have gone toward the purchase of a use of force simulator, defensive tactics training, jiu-jitsu mats and officer wellness training.

In 2021, the Milton Police Department was one of over 60 agencies across the state to receive a grant from the Georgia Criminal Justice Council to bolster their de-escalation and defensive tactics knowledge, skillset and philosophy. The Milton Police Department was awarded $119,323, and after re-applying for the grant late last year, it received an additional $39,000 to continue with its training.

In the video, Lt. Chris Ward, who oversees the Milton Police Department’s training, said the simulator is at the newly formed Milton-Alpharetta Training Center on the corner of Crabapple Road and Broadwell Road.

Ward said both police departments share the use of force simulator to practice realistic scenario-based situations. While the simulator also provides firearms training, it mainly serves to show officers how their use of force decisions can lead to different outcomes. Ward said that by sharing resources, local law enforcement continues to take a more regional approach to their training efforts.

“They (Alpharetta) had the facilities, and we had the equipment, so we have a dedicated room to where the simulator is set up 24/7, 365,” Ward says in the video. “Instructors can take officers in at all hours. We can even take officers in there in the middle of the night while they’re on shift one at a time and do scenarios with them whenever we have some extra time.”

Additionally, Ward said, the Milton Police Department has partnered with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym to use their facility, techniques and training for the defensive tactics portion of the grants. Ward said the department plans to use these skills to build officers’ confidence in situations where they are forced to engage others in hand-to-hand confrontations.

“The end goal is to give our officers [the] abilities and skills so if they have to protect themselves, they can protect themselves using their hands versus having to escalate the situation into other force options,” Ward says in the video.

In 2020, the Milton Police Department instituted changes to its guidelines on how and when officers may use force in the line of duty.

The new policy was modeled after the Camden County, New Jersey, Police Department’s use of force policy, which was produced in conjunction with the New York University School of Law’s Policing Project. The program emphasizes that officers must do everything possible to respect and preserve the sanctity of life and avoid unnecessary uses of force.

According to the City of Milton, that same year and amid heightened public scrutiny of policing nationwide, the department had zero excess force complaints.