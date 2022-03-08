Milton plans to make Mayfield Road sidewalk more accessible

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council has agreed to pay BM&K $20,000 to provide pre-construction services to make the Mayfield Sidewalk/Multiuse Path Project more ADA accessible.

The project, approved at the March 7 City Council meeting, extends the sidewalk along Mayfield Road from downtown Crabapple north to the Alpharetta city limits. Under terms of the contract, BM&K will provide pre-construction and right-of-way services, including plan review, constructability review, determination of value, negotiation and closing documents.

BM&K is expected to complete the work within nine months.

The contractor will focus on three segments in the Mayfield Sidewalk/Multiuse Path Project, according to Milton Public Works Director Sara Leaders.

One segment is the multi-use trail heading toward Freemanville Road, which Leaders hopes can be made more ADA accessible by simply constructing a parallel, 4-foot sidewalk along the roadway.

Leaders said that while the existing trail would remain, the slope to get to the pier was put in place to accommodate the stormwater of the lake and the handrail was only meant as a short-term measure.

Another segment is at the entrance of Bascomb Farms Drive on the south side of Mayfield Road and Baldwin Drive, where the city’s arborist determined there was a specimen tree in good health and worth saving.

Leaders said she would like to see a minimum-width path laid down along the roadway there as well that meets ADA slopes and connects to a multi-use trail along the rear-side of the tree that then ties into the Lakeside development.

“We’re looking at a signalized crossing of Mayfield Road,” Leaders said. “We’d be putting some raised islands and a crosswalk with the lighted beacons to provide access across the road. From that location, there’s a sidewalk into the Crabapple area, but there’s no sidewalk towards Freemanville, so this provides that crossing point.”

The third segment involves the design and construction of a multi-use path that meets ADA standards from the crosswalk to Freemanville Road.

Leaders said about 90% of the design plans for all three segments have been completed, but her department still needs to finalize the construction plans and bid document and acquire easements from three parcels.

“If everything goes smoothly with the right-of-way acquisitions and completion of the plans, we hope to be under construction this fall,” Leaders said.

The motion to approve the task order was made by Councilman Rick Mohrig and seconded by Councilwoman Juliette Johnson.