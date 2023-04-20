Milton plans second-ever Comprehensive Transportation Plan overhaul

MILTON, Ga. — It has been seven years since the City of Milton’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan was updated, and a new iteration is set to come in December.
The Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP), drafted in 2009, is a long-range, multimodal transportation plan that assesses the city’s existing and future transportation needs. The goals of the document are to help identify priorities, establish a relationship between local and regional expectations and support other city plans.
At its April 10 meeting, the Milton City Council awarded a $279,945 contract to Kimley Horn and Associates for an update to the CTP, which will include elements of the recently adopted 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.
An $80,000 contingency allowance was included in the contract amount to help fund the traffic analysis for transportation components for the District at Mayfield plan.
Rob Dell-Ross, the city’s engineering project manager, said there will be extensive public outreach throughout the process, including stakeholder involvement, public meetings and surveys.
One key deliverable of the CTP Update will be finalizing Milton’s TSPLOST 2 project list, approved by Fulton County voters in November 2021. Using public input and an available budget, the new plan will make recommendations on specific projects within TSPLOST programs.
“For example, under Operations and Safety, we've got $3 million dedicated towards Intersection Efficiency Improvements — what are those projects?” Dell-Ross asked. “Where are they, what kind of scopes are there?”
In other action, Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa presented the Fire-Rescue Department’s 2022 Annual Report.
The department sits in Class 2, a rating provided by the Insurance Services Offices, which creates ratings for fire departments and their communities based on several criteria. Ratings are on a 10-1 scale, 10 being the lowest rating.
There are 41,177 fire departments across the country, Benmoussa said, and only around 1,600 have a Class 2 rating. Fewer departments have a Class 1 rating, he said. Once Fire Station 45 opens, which would be the city’s fifth station, the department could be re-evaluated as a Class 1.
Benmoussa also announced the grand opening of Station 42, which has been temporarily housed in the Hopewell Community Center, scheduled for May 23.
Benmoussa noted several accomplishments of Milton’s Fire-Rescue Department, including the department being the first in North Fulton to administer anticoagulant medication for heart attacks in the field.
More than $25,000 was budgeted for the department’s purchase of ultrasound technology, but Benmoussa said the state is not ready for the equipment. He requested the money be re-allocated to fund a Ring Rescue that can cut more materials than gold and silver.
“We get a lot of ring rescues, believe it or not,” Benmoussa said. “People — their fingers swell up, they want their rings cut.”
He also requested the money be rerouted to fund iSimulate’s Realiti, a training machine that would allow the department to build cardiac scenarios, strokes and other medical situations. It would eliminate the need for a $20,000 mannequin, he said.
“You can literally put this on a stone and turn a stone into a patient because you have the controls,” Benmoussa said.
The City Council also saw an update from Milton Finance Director Karen Ellis, who presented some completed projects in the department. One project concerned tracking revenues across different categories, intended to reduce the city’s reliance on property taxes.
“At least 3 percent each year, we have reduced our reliance on property taxes,” Ellis said.