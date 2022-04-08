Milton plans Earth Day celebration at former Country Club property

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will celebrate Earth Day at the former Milton Country Club on April 23, giving residents a chance to see the renovated clubhouse-turned-community center for the first time since the property was purchased in 2018.

The festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the community center and part of a new trail on the 107-acre property. There will also be hands-on activities, animal ambassadors and sweet treats.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort will be on-site to give visitors a chance to get up close and personal with local animals they have saved.

Guests can also make birdhouses and bird feeders, get insights into gardening with a free class hosted by the North Fulton Master Gardeners, take a mindfulness class led by Mindful Seeds, learn the basics of beekeeping and enjoy sweet treats from Nothing Bundt Cake and coffee from Boarding Pass Coffee.

Additionally, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper will offer a tutorial on how to use a rain barrel, and the City of Milton will announce the winner of a nature photography contest it is holding. The winner will get an artistic rain barrel hand-painted by local artist Chip Waller.

The event will feature information from the Milton Land Conservancy, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Plant! Milton – a local initiative to encourage residents to plant more trees.

Alert Fulton County to recruit poll workers in Milton The Fulton County Registration and Elections Department will host a poll worker recruitment fair from 4-7 p.m. March 16 at Milton City Hall. The fair is open to all qualified individuals. (Read more)

Milton Communications Director Greg Botelho stated the former Milton County Club was envisioned as a hub for people around the city, including those who want to enjoy nature or participate in organized programs.

“The Earth Day celebration is a combination of both, thus an ideal way to kick off this new, exciting era for the property,” Botelho stated.

To sign up for the tutorial from Chattahoochee Riverkeeper or the gardening and beekeeping classes, go to signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4faaa929abf9c16-earth. Space is limited, so only the first to register can participate.

For more information or updates on the Earth Day festivities, follow the City of Milton’s Facebook page.

The former Milton County Club is located at 1785 Dinsmore Road in Milton.

— Chamian Cruz