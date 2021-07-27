Milton partners with conservation trust to return golf course to natural state

MILTON, Ga. — Milton has entered an agreement with Southern Conservation Trust to assist in returning portions of the former Milton Country Club property, which includes about 140 acres, back to its natural state.

The City Council approved a $10,000 contract with the organization to create an “environmentally sound” land management plan that will begin with a study of its current status over the next nine months.

Milton Conservation Projects Manager Teresa Stickels said Southern Conservation Trust provides easements that allow natural areas to remain “intact and unchanged in perpetuity.”

The city purchased the former country club property in 2018 through its $25 million Greenspace Bond. Under the stipulations of the bond, land purchases must either be used as a passive park, which is the plan for the country club property, or for conservation.

Though the city is in the process of adding amenities like additional trails in the passive portion of the park, it expects to let the remainder of the property return to its prior state.

The first step will be a baseline study of the current natural flora, fauna and soils, Stickels said. The organization will also recommend additional features for permanent erosion control around the new trails being constructed, a planting plan to aid water filtration, a process for removing and eradicating invasive species and a plan for reintroducing native plants and trees.

The city’s master plan for the property also includes potential amenities, like benches or “wildlife habitat stations.” Another aspect of the study will be determining where and if amenities could be added.

The overall goal of the city’s partnership with the land trust is outlined in the park’s master plan, Stickels said.

“The Land Management Plan seeks to return the former golf course to natural native conditions with areas of passive recreational use for the community,” it states. “The park, in its natural form, was a combination of climax hardwood forests on the hillsides, pine forests in the flatland, and bottomland hardwood forest along the stream banks and water saturated areas. Open meadows with native flowers and plants are also recommended for the park.”

The group can also support Milton applying for grants for the property.

According to Stickels, the trust has preserved about 57,000 acres across Southern states, including about 1,100 acres of public nature areas.