Milton opts for two Election Day polling places, will likely hand-count ballots

MILTON, Ga. — Some Milton residents may have to travel farther to cast their votes for the municipal general election in November.

In a split vote May 1, the Milton City Council voted to operate two polling locations for this year’s municipal election. Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison, and councilmembers Juliette Johnson and Carol Cookerly cast the dissenting votes.

The approved resolution calls for Election Day voting at Milton City Hall and the Milton City Park and Preserve. Advanced voting has already been established, set for one location — City Hall.

Before the vote, Jamison criticized the resolution in a written statement and argued that three locations would allow for greater accessibility for Milton residents used to having more options under Fulton County.

Jamison argued it is the responsibility for elected officials to represent all citizens and highlighted the “recurring theme” of integrating the Ga. 9 area into the fabric of Milton. The City Council has made progress in enhancing engagement in that corridor, Jamison said.

“However, the resolution before us today does not only take us a step backward, but potentially several more, which concerns me as it may unnecessarily create division within our community,” Jamison said.

Voter participation

Jamison said the Ga. 9 area, which lies in District 3, has had as many as three voting locations under Fulton County-operated elections, and it deserves the same treatment as Districts 1 and 2. In previous years, Fulton County implemented eight polling locations.

“As elected officials, it is our duty to provide them and every other resident of Milton an equal opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” he said.

Following Jamison’s motion to add a third precinct with the Milton Public Safety Complex as its voting location, Cookerly joined the mayor, saying every election is about access.

“If we don’t provide access, perhaps where there are the least participants, then we are not helping to grow participation,” Cookerly said.

District 3, which Jamison said is the “highest density” area in Milton, has a lower voter turnout. In a proposed precinct map, presented by Milton City Manager Steve Krokoff at an April 17 work session, the area had around 400 Election Day voters out of some 10,000 registered voters.

“For what – $5,000 — we can cover all our bases and we stand on the side of as much access as possible,” Cookerly said.

Estimates indicated that in the first year of operating its own municipal elections, three locations would have cost the city around $9,600 more. In future years, the cost difference would have been around $4,300.

In an email, Krokoff said he plans to present a precinct map that divides the City of Milton “in the best possible way” and expects it to align with the Fulton County precinct lines.

Polling locations

Councilman Rick Mohrig was taken back by Jamison’s statement, saying there was an assumption that there was consensus for two locations based on the April 17 work session discussion. But City Attorney Ken Jarrard said there was little clarity on what had been decided at the meeting and that a formal vote on the number of precincts was required.

“My statement hasn’t changed,” Jamison said to Mohrig.

Mohrig and Councilman Paul Moore, who served on the Milton Election Feasibility Committee that laid the groundwork for city-operated municipal elections, had previously maintained their group’s decision for two Election Day polling locations. At the April 17 work session, committee member Lisa Cauley and several others voiced the same sentiments during public comment.

Based on registered voters and the voter turnout data, Cauley said the committee knew the city could run municipal elections with one location but recommended two sites to make voting more convenient.

There are around 31,000 registered voters in Milton. Krokoff said that based on municipal election turnout in 2017 and 2021, he estimates 2,798 voters will turn out for this year’s election.

“Adding more locations based on the number of registered voters, average turnout and the percentage of early voting turnout is excessive and unwise use of taxpayer money,” Cauley said.

According to data from the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Milton was more than $136,000.

Hand-counting ballots

While there was no formal vote, the Milton City Council agreed to hand-count ballots for the November municipal elections. The discussion followed several public comments, advocating for hand-counting because of the lower cost.

In the first year with two Election Day voting locations, using scanners would cost Milton $6,700 more than a hand-count. In future years, the cost difference was estimated at $10,065.

Many also have argued that hand-counting offers greater election integrity.

“I'm asking each of you councilmembers tonight to give me back integrity, honesty and confidence in my vote by moving to have Milton elections use paper ballots with absolutely no machines,” one Milton resident said.

Some cited last year’s DeKalb County Commission race, in which local media reported that because candidate Michelle Long Spears received zero Election Day votes in all but seven precincts, votes were recounted. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office discovered a technical error in the precinct scanners affected the race.

Pros and cons

One speaker specifically attributed the issue to Dominion Voting Systems, whose scanners were used in the DeKalb County Commission race and would be used in Milton’s election.

The remarks came in the wake of Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion after the news organization aired comments alleging the machines had been rigged to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Krokoff said the pros of scanners outweighed the cons. He said scanners are able to immediately detect problematic ballots, provide quicker results, create log files and images, provide an automated running total, reduce human error risk, and provide check and balance on counts.

The downside to using scanners include cost, increase of technological risk and the absence of human eyes on ballots, unless necessary or required.

“I assumed from the get-go, to maximize integrity away from what we were concerned about historically, that we would go to hand-counting,” Councilwoman Cookerly said.