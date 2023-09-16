Milton OKs home for seniors with disabilities

MILTON, Ga. — A house on Hamby Road in Milton will soon become a home for seniors with disabilities, following the Milton City Council’s unanimous vote of approval Sept. 6.
Tammy Urey, with DAUFY Adult Community Services, was granted a use permit that would allow one full-time employee to support four seniors, 55 and older, with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the 5,081-square-foot home. The building sits on 2.15 acres of land zoned agricultural.
James Urey stood with his wife, the applicant, at the podium during the public comment portion of the zoning item. He said Tammy had the vision 23 years ago to start a company to help these kinds of individuals.
“I would hate to see that Milton is in opposition to something we’re trying to be inclusive to,” James said.
The project received some pushback. Around 20 people in opposition, several residing on Hamby Road, signed a petition primarily concerned with the precedent the permit would set for future use. Any approved use permit is in perpetuity, and succeeding owners of the building would be allowed by right to use it for the same purposes.
Milton Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald confirmed that any future business would have to be consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
“Somebody couldn’t come in and do a gas station there or even do high-density residential because you have to stay at 1 acre,” MacDonald said.
Councilman Rick Mohrig said his friend, whose son has intellectual disabilities, is concerned about what will happen to his son when he passes.
“If we truly are going to be a complete community, where we look at not just people that are just like us, but people that are out there in the community that need help … To me, I think this is something that actually speaks to a need that’s there,” Mohrig said.
In other matters Wednesday evening, the City Council approved a text amendment that would prohibit flag lots in major subdivisions.
Flag lots, known to yield more density, have narrow strips of land serving as the road frontage and the driveway. With the “flag” moniker, the narrow strip favors the flagpole with the larger residential area resembling the flag.
The amendment also requires a flag lot to be 1.5 acres, however, original structures are exempt. The amendment also says the stem should count no more than 10 percent of the total lot size or be less than 15 feet in width.
Milton Deputy City Manager Bernadette Harvill also led a public hearing for several fiscal year 2023 budget amendments and the first of two public hearings for the fiscal year 2024 budget. According to the consolidated budget summary, the city is anticipating $68.7 million in expenditures in the next fiscal year.
The second public hearing, along with adoption, is scheduled for Sept. 18.