Milton officials postpone vote on District at Mayfield zoning

MILTON, Ga. — After some property owners raised concerns about late changes to the District at Mayfield’s draft zoning code, the Milton City Council has deferred the measure for now.

The district covers about 18 acres in Crabapple and includes 22 parcels with properties off Broadwell Road, Charlotte Drive, Mayfield Road and Mid Broadwell Road. The area will have more strict development regulations intended to keep its unique identity intact, which includes several historic buildings.

Elements of the overlay district would fall under Crabapple form-based code. Caleb Rocicot, with TSW – the firm responsible for drawing up the plans – presented adjustments to the zoning ordinance at the Milton City Council meeting June 5. Items included requirements for frontage, civic spaces, parking, architectural standards, building placements and building form.

“We are not here to codify and mandate development of this exact vision,” Rocicot said. “The form-based code updates are intended to allow this kind of development, but at the same time, address the needs of property owners for certain flexibilities.”

Owner concern

Earlier this year, property owners in the district participated in a series of workshops to come up with suitable guidelines. A draft was available May 15, but owners have noticed last-minute changes.

One issue, voiced by the attorney for one owner, was the requirement for frontage. A subsequent change had allowed only houses or cottages to have frontages on civic spaces, whereas commercial lots are required to have street frontage.

It had also been proposed that civic spaces required a minimum width of 30 feet, but the adjustment had been deleted in the new draft — reverting back to the original requirement of 60 feet.

“The concept plan itself is no longer possible based on the change that was made last week,” attorney Jonathan Akins said.

Other owners were concerned about the potential exercise of eminent domain in the area, for a proposed thoroughfare that would cut through Mayfield and Mid Broadwell roads.

Milton Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald confirmed the road is only a possibility and that the city would not be acquiring property to build any roads, unless there was some cooperative agreement with property owners.

Building height

City Councilwoman Carol Cookerly questioned building height in the area. The newest draft allows buildings three stories, though the attic and basement would be counted as one.

“One of the things that excited me … I felt was very interesting, and it would really separate out this little territory, was building height,” Cookerly said. “It was a maximum of two stories, and that was a popular discussion among many of us.”

Milton Community Development Director Bob Buscemi said the idea has evolved over time to maximize density. The lot size may be too constricting, he said, to spread the building out enough.

“For the things that disappeared or reappeared, we got to get that ironed out,” Cookerly said.

Charlie Roberts, chairman of the Milton Design Review Board and member of the plan’s steering committee, also acknowledged there had been an “honest surprise” since the first draft.

“What made this work is that everybody has listened, and we have come so far,” Roberts said. “Why push it tonight?”

The City Council agreed to defer the vote to its meeting June 19, a day before the moratorium on development in the area is set to end.