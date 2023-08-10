Milton officials postpone vote on disabled seniors home

MILTON, Ga. — Several speakers pleaded with the Milton City Council Aug. 7 to approve a zoning change on Hamby Road, which would transform a single-family residence into a home for seniors with disabilities.

Tammy Urey, with DAUFY Adult Community Services, requested a special use permit that would allow one full-time employee to support four seniors, 55 and older, with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the 5,081-square-foot home. The building sits on 2.15 acres of land zoned agricultural.

“We want them to live as equal citizens like the rest of you and I,” Urey said. “We’re not going to change the structure. We’re just going to support these individuals.”

The Milton Planning Commission approved the application June 28 in a 3-2 vote, but with conditions based on some concerns brought forth by residents wary of the home being used for drug rehabilitation or mental illness.

Planners had recommended allowing only residents with developmental disabilities, prohibiting use for a sober living home, substance abuse recovery home or a halfway house.

Alternative senior housing

There were two other speakers at the Aug. 7 council meeting who advocated for alternative senior housing on Hamby Road, both with children with disabilities. Milton resident Tracy Markoff, filled with emotion, said her daughter who is “severely disabled” participates in DAUFY’s day program.

“I hope that when she reaches the age that she would qualify for a home like this, that it’ll be available for her in the community that we’ve lived in for all of these years and where she’s grown,” Markoff said.

But Milton resident Kara Rutland, who lives on Hamby Road, opposed the plan, along with around 20 others who had signed a petition.

Rutland said her main concern is the “precedent” a rezoning would set. Any approved use permit is in perpetuity, and succeeding owners of the building would be allowed by right to use it for the same purposes.

“This is the second home that has been purchased on Hamby Road recently for the sole intent for it to be a business,” Rutland said. “That is not why people move to Milton. They move to Milton to live in a community.”

The council voted to defer the zoning item to the Sept. 6 regular meeting, in addition to two items that would amend city zoning ordinances related to flag lots and retaining walls.

2023 millage rate

In other matters Aug. 7, Milton Deputy City Manager Bernadette Harvill held the first of three public hearings on the 2023 millage rate.

The city has advertised its current rate of 4.469 mills, which, though the same as last year, would represent a 1.82 percent increase in property taxes because of higher property values. At the proposed millage rate, residents with a $700,000 home who have a $15,000 basic homestead exemption and no floating homestead exemption would see a tax bill of $1,184.29.

The floating homestead exemption, automatically applied to parcels with a basic homestead exemption, caps property value increases at 3 percent or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower. To obtain the basic homestead exemption for next year, residents must apply with Fulton County by April 1, 2024.

Other millage rate options include the rollback rate of 4.389 mills, which would bring in approximately the same revenue as last year. Under the rollback rate, residents with a $700,000 home, using the same exemptions, would pay $21.20 less in taxes.

Harvill said the fiscal year 2024 budget is most closely supported by a rate of 4.395 mills, a levy that would add $1.59 to the tax bill on the same home with the same exemptions.

In addition to Fulton County exemptions, the City of Milton provides two senior exemptions for those who submit applications by Jan. 1. Residents ages 65 and older can apply to the city for a $25,000 exemption. Residents ages 70 and older who meet the income qualification can apply for a full value exemption.

The city also provides a disability exemption, with applications also due by Jan. 1. Residents of any age living with a disability certified by a physician, who also meet the income qualification, can apply for a full value exemption.

The second public hearing on the millage rate is scheduled for Aug. 14, immediately following the 6 p.m. City Council work session. The third and final hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.