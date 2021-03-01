MILTON, Ga. — As Milton has forges ahead with its 2040 comprehensive land use plan, some discussions have centered on regulations for flag lots.
The Milton Planning Commission explored the topic of the unconventionally shaped residential lots at its Feb. 24 meeting.
A flag lot is a narrow strip of land serving as the road frontage and the driveway. With the “flag” moniker, the narrow strip serves as the flagpole with the larger residential area resembling the flag.
Often, the strip of land serves as the driveway for a property, or in the case of several flag lots abutting one another, a shared driveway could be installed.
Acting Community Development Director Bob Buscemi, who also serves as the city architect, said flag lots give residential developments a denser appearance, even if they meet lot size requirements.
Under regulations for 1-acre minimum lot sizes, a lot must have 35-feet of road frontage, but the width of the property can then be reduced to a minimum of 15-feet wide.
However, Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald said flag lots are not always a “big bad wolf,” it comes down to how they are implemented. She said in some instances, a large estate lot may subdivide to allow for a family member’s home to be constructed. There are a range of sizes to flag lots in the city, she said, and every situation is different.
The question now is whether Milton opts to disallow flag lots, create certain stipulations on such parcels or continue with the status quo.
Many of Milton’s neighbors have disallowed flag lots, including Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs, while they are still permitted in Johns Creek.
MacDonald presented a few musings to the Planning Commission the city could pursue.
One instance would be to ban flag lots that will result in properties under 2 acres in size.
“With 1-acre lots, you’re really squeezing the lots in trying to make the most of the property,” MacDonald said.
Milton’s current regulations also come into play.
In 2018, the city moved to promote developers to create larger residential lots. Within those incentives was the stipulation that lots of at least 3 acres did not require road frontage, eliminating the need for a “flag pole” strip of land because a common driveway could serve all properties.
Another detail to be hashed out is whether the city could regulate flag lots for family lands, including a possible provision that the existing parcel and subdivided land would each have to meet certain size requirements.
The Planning Commission did not take any action on the topic, but last week’s talks could spark further discussions and future recommendations the board could make to the City Council.
