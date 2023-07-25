Milton officials backtrack, add third polling site

MILTON, Ga. — One by one, Milton councilmembers who had been against a third polling location in District 3 voiced a change in perspective July 24 — leading to a unanimous decision to add a voting site in the area.

The item wasn’t listed on the public’s City Council agenda Monday night. City Attorney Ken Jarrard said the item was added because of the “time exigency” associated with adding another polling location.

City Councilman Jan Jacobus, who was the first to switch positions, said he had voted for two polling locations “basically on cost.”

“I mean, if I didn’t hear any comments, and it wasn’t of interest to people, I’d let it go,” Jacobus said. “But I’ve had too many people personally contact me on this issue where I haven’t heard from them at all on any other topic. Every now and then, you just got to belly up to the bar and just do what’s right. In this case, I think having the third [polling location] is the right thing to do.”

Councilmembers Rick Mohrig and Paul Moore, who were both on the Milton Municipal Election Feasibility Committee, followed suit with the same sentiment.

Mohrig also said the council shifted away from the Public Safety Complex to another public facility because of the concerns with accommodation. But Milton City Manager Steve Krokoff confirmed the building would accommodate his original projections for Election Day voter turnout.

Because the change in polling locations must be advertised at least two weeks in advance of final action, Milton Communications Director Greg Botelho said the official vote on a third location could be held as early as the Aug. 21 City Council meeting.

Consultant report

Councilmembers accounted for the public outcry they’ve received. But their decision also comes in the wake of a recent report written by Milton election consultant Vernetta Nuriddin, former vice chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Election.

The letter, dated July 17, had not been introduced at an open meeting. The work session, for which it was intended, had not been rescheduled. The report was pulled from an Open Records request.

In the report, Nuriddin recommended adding a polling location in District 3, an area found to have the highest number of Black and brown voters.

National voting rights organization Fair Fight, founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, published a letter in May about ballot access in Milton after Appen Media reported that District 3 carries the highest number of Democratic voters.

The letter held that the Milton City Council limited voting access for Black and brown voters when they established two polling places for Election Day: Milton City Hall and the Milton City Park and Preserve.

The city’s decision affects precincts in Milton’s southeast corner, in District 3, which Fair Fight says has the highest number of Black and brown voters. The letter says 30 to 50 percent of the area’s voters are people of color.

Nuriddin did not present her recommendations at the July 24 regular meeting. But she sat intently listening with a smile as councilmembers voted differently this time around.

New election official

In other election matters, the City Council appointed Milton City Clerk Tammy Lowit as the absentee ballot clerk.

The resolution also recognized the city manager’s authority to hire and appoint existing city employees as the deputy elections superintendent and deputy ballot clerk. City Manager Krokoff, also the city’s election superintendent, plans to use Lowit and Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis interchangeably in those positions.

The resolution also set dates and times for advanced and Election Day voting. It also scheduled a runoff election, if necessary, and the runoff’s advanced voting period.