Milton names Jupin new Economic Engagement manager

MILTON, Ga. — Anita Jupin is stepping up as Milton’s new Economic Engagement manager.
The position, which falls under the Communications and Engagement Department, is a slightly modified version of the Economic Development manager role Sarah LaDart previously held for seven years.
In an August social media post, LaDart said she was leaving the City of Milton to move to Athens with her family. She thanked the city for all the opportunities it gave her over the years to lead the Economic Development Department and to serve Milton and the business community.
“Among countless other incredible projects, I worked cross-departmentally to revise our Alcohol Ordinance, was on the leadership team for the latest strategic plan and created what eventually became the Milton Arts Council,” LaDart wrote. “Most importantly, I was surrounded by a distinguished group of colleagues and friends.”
Jupin will now work alongside Communications Director Greg Botelho in spearheading many of the initiatives outlined in the city’s recently approved 2040 Comprehensive Plan. She will be the lead in supporting local businesses, help shape the Milton “brand” and nurture the success of the commercial districts.
Before accepting the role, Jupin worked as the city’s Special Events Coordinator, where she played an important part in conceiving, organizing, coordinating and pulling off successful community events.
City officials said that while many special events will be shifting, Jupin will continue to oversee some that are focused on businesses and attracting people to the city’s commercial hubs. A prime example is Crabapple Fest. Jupin said in an announcement Dec. 6 she was looking forward to continuing her work with Milton.
“Milton is already the best place to live, anywhere, and I believe that it also can be the best place to do business,” Jupin said. “I look forward to personally connecting with our businesses, being proactive and creative about fostering their success, and working on the big-picture marketing vision for all of Milton.”
Botelho said he knows Jupin will excel in her new role, just as she has excelled in everything else she has done so far for Milton. He added that she is known and beloved as someone who regularly goes the extra mile for Milton, whether that means marking Birmingham Park trails with her family or teaming with volunteer groups around the city.
“This is an exciting time for businesses in Milton, and we’re excited to have Anita at the forefront of that evolution,” he said.
Prior to joining the City of Milton in August 2019, Jupin held several business-related jobs and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing degree from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
