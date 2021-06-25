Milton moves to add TSPLOST referendum to November ballot

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council moved June 21 to allow residents a vote on extending a .75-cent local sales tax that could bring in about $36 million for transportation improvements to the city over the next five years.

The council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the 13 Fulton County cities outside of Atlanta to distribute revenues if the referendum is approved by voters. While the council’s move effectively shows its support for letting voters decide on extending the tax, it did not finalize the referendum’s addition to the November ballot.

All 13 cities have until July 2 to sign the agreement. After that, the Fulton County Commission will consider formally adding the TSPLOST referendum to the November ballot.

TSPLOST II would continue the transportation sales tax voters approved in 2016. Milton would be in line for about $36 million over five years for use on local transportation projects, such as intersections improvements or sidewalk construction.

Milton has completed several projects with funds from the first TSPLOST, which ends in March. The tax has provided funding for the Charlotte Drive extension and its roundabout at Mayfield Road. Several projects currently in the works are also funded by the transportation sales tax, including the Morris Road widening, the Hopewell/Thompson Road roundabout and intersection improvements at Bethany Bend, Bethany Way and Hopewell Road.

If the tax is extended, estimates peg total revenues for the Fulton County cities at about $546 million, with each city’s allocation determined by population. According to city documents, Milton is home to about 6.6 percent of the county’s population outside of Atlanta.

In May, Milton approved a list of projects it will pursue with its potential TSPLOST revenues.

While neighboring cities such as Alpharetta and Roswell have identified specific projects, Milton is keeping its cards close to its chest.

The only specific project on Milton’s list are improvements along Cox Road which comes with a cost estimate of $5 million. Milton Transportation Engineer Sara Leaders previously said improvements could be slated for several roadway intersections.

The city’s remaining projects will likely be influenced by its local road safety plan, which is being drafted, and its upcoming 2022 comprehensive transportation plan.

Along with its neighbors, Milton has broken its project list down into three tiers. Tier I, or top-priority projects will account for about 85 percent of Milton’s projected revenues. Any remaining funds will be used for cost overruns on Tier I projects or for additional initiatives.

The city’s list of Tier I projects includes, with few specifics:

$6 million for intersection “efficiency” and “safety” improvements

$5 million for Cox Road intersection improvements

$5 million for road repaving

$3 million for bike/pedestrian accommodations

$3 million to implement Milton’s trails plan

$3 million to implement Milton’s local road safety plan

$1 million for “quick response” projects

Fulton County is expected to adopt a resolution placing the TSPLOST referendum on the November ballot Aug. 2. Election Day is set for Nov. 2.