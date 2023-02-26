Milton makes plans for Greenspace Bond acreage

MILTON, Ga. — Since Milton voters approved the $25 million Greenspace Bond in 2016, the city has purchased more than 400 acres in conservation land across six properties and is now developing a plan to strategize the space.

The bonds are intended for passive use to provide recreational trails, protect natural areas and wildlife habitat, preserve agricultural land, protect the water quality of rivers and streams, and provide parks and park improvements.

Emily Groth, Milton environmental program manager, presented the blueprint at the Feb. 22 Milton City Council meeting with some key elements, such as future improvements, appropriate use and special considerations, environmental protection measures and property prioritization and plan implementation.

The open properties include land off Freemanville and Birmingham roads, Lackey Road and the Milton City Park and Preserve, currently in Phase I of the Former Milton Country Club Master Plan. The properties off Hamby Road and Webb Road as well as Cooper Sandy off Providence and Bethany roads are closed.

With the environment in mind, the project plan consists of four stakeholder groups, Groth said: city committees, property neighbors, the general public and the City Council.

Since the bond passed, the Milton Greenspace Advisory Committee has presided over the project, directing city staff on land purchases. Other committees involved in the process will be the Trails Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Planning Commission.

Groth laid out a timeline for “The Greenprint,” the proposed name for the greenspace plan, beginning with specific stakeholder engagement to take place from January to April. The city would then engage the general public from April to May. Draft recommendations would be made in June and July, with adoption from August to September.

Placemaking, Ga. 9 focus

In other action Wednesday, Aaron Arnett with Arnett Muldrow & Associates described a placemaking project for the city, guided by the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The company provides community branding, marketing specialists and graphic designers.

“We want to make sure that we establish a unified market position and message that resonates with the businesses that we're trying to recruit here into the community,” Arnett said.

The overall objective of the project, he said, is to create a toolbox for the city to communicate Milton’s assets and purpose.

Arnett mentioned the city’s eight character districts but said the project will drill down into three: Crabapple, Birmingham Crossroads as well as Ga. 9 and the Deerfield area.

The first level of the project is community engagement, Arnett said, and will include stakeholder interviews, roundtable focus groups and open public meetings.

Milton City Councilman Rick Mohrig voiced his excitement about the project, especially as it relates to Ga. 9.

“How do we actually step up that whole area?” Mohrig asked. “Because it’s got a lot of potential … That’s really the entrance into the city.”