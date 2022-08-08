Milton looks to model city for election guidance

MILTON, Ga. — Milton’s Election Feasibility Committee rolled up its sleeves Aug. 3 and took a deep dive into the practicalities of the city conducting its own municipal elections.

The committee’s efforts could have widespread ramifications for neighboring cities who are in the hunt for ways to avoid paying Fulton County tens of thousands of dollars every two years to manage municipal elections.

The committee meeting included a detailed presentation from poll managers from Peachtree Corners, a city in Gwinnett County that has run its own elections since incorporating in 2012.

Gwinnett County Deputy Supervisor of Elections Kelvin Williams said that Gwinnett cities have always run their own municipal elections – unlike Fulton County.

The Milton panel is in the hot seat with only three scheduled meetings until they must decide on whether Milton’s election independence is possible, although members discussed adding more meetings to fully iron out the nuts and bolts before the Oct. 15 deadline.

Thus far, the panel has been in the information-gathering stage, panel member Mark Amick said.

“Pretty soon we’re going to have to be in the assemble [stage],” he said.

Milton resident Mary Cronk provided the meeting’s one public comment.

“If you do not decide that it is feasible for Milton to run our own elections, I would really encourage you to make an alternate suggestion,” she said.

Cost has yet to be assigned to the project. Milton panel members and those from Peachtree Corners didn’t toss around any estimates at the meeting. Panel member and Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis said that cost is still being fleshed out.

The two north Metro Atlanta cities have similarities.

Figures from the 2020 Census show Peachtree Corners with a population of 43,516 while Milton has a population of 39,252.

Yet, Peachtree Corners spent $50,687 for its November 2021 municipal general election, the city’s Director of Communications Louis Svehla said.

Milton paid $84,671 to Fulton County to run its 2021 municipal general election. But, it also paid the county another $70,368 to conduct a runoff election in late November, according to the contract agreement.

Peachtree Corners – about half the size of Milton at 16 square miles – has one precinct, with polling held in its city hall. Fulton County lists Milton with six precincts.

Panel members are still not sure how many precincts they will have if hosting elections proves feasible, an important piece in determining the cost of running an election.

Peachtree Corners City Clerk Kym Chereck and Deputy City Clerk Rocio Monterrosa spoke over Zoom about what it’s like to prepare for such an undertaking. Both oversee their city elections, Chereck acting as the election superintendent and Monterrosa as the absentee ballot clerk.

The pair discussed everything from supplies and contractual agreements with suppliers, like Dominion Voting Systems, to tedious inspections for the election season.

While mandatory poll training is slated for February in a typical voting cycle, first-year training will likely bleed into March, Chereck and Monterrosa said. They also said training and election-related affairs are continual even in off years.

“This is an off year that we just had. We don’t have an election, but you still have to have your toes constantly dipped into it because you could have a special election at any moment,” Chereck said.

If Milton election panel members find that the city can host its own municipal election, Milton City Clerk Tammy Lowit would act as the election superintendent.

To fill in knowledge gaps on precinct and polling location management, the panel invited Milton Planning Commission member Judy Burds, who has worked as a poll manager and technician among other roles. Burds described long days for poll workers, Fulton staffing techniques and ElectionNet, a central database used to record voting, as well as other details not previously discussed at length.

Karen Dublin, a poll trainer contracted by Fulton County, emphasized differences between Peachtree Corners’ election process and Fulton County’s, including the thoroughness of checking voter identification.

Milton officials have indicated a preference for paper ballots. They do not plan to use certain equipment like ballot marking devices.

However, a preliminary list of potential election supplies was not available for public viewing. When asked for details, Deputy City Manager Ingles, who has taken lead on discussing the panel’s task list, asked that an open records request be submitted for the panel’s working document.

The request had not been completed by late Aug. 5.

The panel discussed next steps, which would be to begin creating a draft of the final report.

“I think we can have the skeleton laid out,” City Clerk Lowit said. “We'll use this time to start filling in the muscle for the bones.”

Panel members discussed some of the intangible risk factors associated with Milton conducting its own election and asked that those risks be included in the report. Lowit mentioned workload. Inglis anticipated unfavorable media coverage.

“What can be on the front page? What can we be attacked with? What can we be accused of?” Inglis said. “Obviously, we try to tighten up our processes as much as possible, but there's always human error.”