Milton launches survey on allowing golf carts in Crabapple

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton is collecting public opinion to develop a strategy for golf carts and other personal transportation vehicles in the Crabapple area.

Motor vehicles with at least four wheels that cannot exceed 20 miles per hour, do not weigh more than 1,375 pounds and cannot safely transport more than eight people at a time qualify as PTVs. Power wheelchairs and all-terrain vehicles do not.

Communications Director Greg Botelho said March 23 the information the city collects from the brief survey will feed into a PTV plan for the Crabapple District that could lead the state to allow PTV drivers to cross Crabapple Road and Birmingham Highway on Ga. 372. It could also include the addition of PTV-friendly features like parking and lighting and changes to the city ordinance on PTV driving.

While the state has laws regulating PTVs, Botelho said local governments can enact their own ordinances that make PTV driving safer and better for the community. The state currently requires PTV drivers to have a valid driver’s license to drive on a public road and prohibits drivers from driving on federal highways.

Using the survey results, Botelho said city staff will look at streets in the Crabapple area that may be suitable for PTVs, recommend parking and other amenities, suggest ideal crossing sites and develop a signage and road-marking strategy.

He said the city will also explore the prospect of golf carts and other PTVs sharing multi-use paths with pedestrians and bicyclists. PTVs, Botelho said, have become increasingly popular as a smaller, alternative, “cooler way” to get around confined areas like Crabapple, which has a growing number of restaurants, shops, parks, schools, City Hall and the Milton Library.

For questions about the survey, upcoming plan and PTVs in Milton, email Engineering Project Manager Robert Dell-Ross at Robert.Dell-Ross@cityofmiltonga.us. Related law enforcement questions can be directed to the Milton Police Department at PDInfo@cityofmiltonga.us.

To complete the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonPTV.

— Chamian Cruz