Milton joins National Opioid Settlement

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council signed a memorandum of understanding with the State of Georgia March 21 to join a $26 billion National Opioid Settlement with four major drug firms for their roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.

The first of the two settlement agreements are intended to resolve all the opioid litigation brought on by states and their local political subdivisions against the nation’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors – McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen – and opioid manufacturer and marketer Johnson & Johnson.

The settlement requires the companies to provide substantial funding for opioid treatment and prevention and to implement significant industry changes that will help prevent a similar crisis from ever happening again.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Georgia and its local governments stand to receive approximately $636 million under the settlement, which will be distributed among state and local governments over a series of years pursuant to a Memorandum of Agreement.

Of that amount, Milton City Attorney Ken Jarrard said at the March 21 City Council meeting 75% will be put in a state-administered trust, and 25% will be allocated directly to local governments.

While the final settlement amount remains contingent on the number of local governments that choose to opt in, Jarrard said the city’s portion “could be sizable,” ranging from several hundred thousand dollars to as much as seven figures.

Jarrard said the city could use the funds on a number of prevention and mitigation efforts, including purchasing resources and offering additional training for first responders and faith-based communities interested in helping people who suffer from opioid use and disorders.

“Let me just suggest to you, in this respect, that city management will be able to use this, I am very comfortable, in a way that is meaningful to the citizens and residents of Milton and in a way that affects what we don’t like to think of but certainly issues we have, even in Milton,” Jarrard said.

The next step is for Georgia to adopt a litigation bar by June, stating that no other governments may sue the four pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturer on their own, Jarrard said.

City Councilman Paul Moore said he didn’t see a downside to Milton opting in.

Moore said the money is there, and it could be used to address the devastation wreaked by the opioid crisis by funding programs to support fire, police and other emergency personnel.

“I think this, as sad as the situation is, is an opportunity for us to capitalize on things that might not have otherwise been available to us,” Moore said.

Milton police Lt. Andrew Noblett told the Milton Herald in an email March 24 the city has not been hit as hard by the opioid epidemic as other communities, but it’s still something the department deals with regularly.

Noblett said all officers and public safety partners in Milton carry the life-saving opiate-reversal drug Naloxone or Narcan because police officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of a medical call.

So far this year, Noblett said, Milton police officers have yet to administer the drug, but it was used in one case last year.

He said officers participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency Prescription Drug Takeback every April and October and recently received a free drug collection unit from a program sponsored by CVS Pharmacy and The Partnership at Drugfree.org. The receptacle will be placed in the lobby for citizens to drop off unused and unwanted prescriptions as well as over-the-counter medications.

The program offers citizens a way to dispose of items that may lead to opioid or other prescription drug use or substances that could contaminate water supplies without proper disposal.

“This newly created program will be implemented at the Milton Police Department in the next few weeks,” Noblett said. “We realize that it’s often not the person who is prescribed the medication who may abuse it, but others who may have access to it. By providing a safe place for people to drop off their unused medications, we are taking steps toward reducing overdoses in our community and our nation as a whole.”