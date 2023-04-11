Milton invites residents to ‘Meet the Neighbors’

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents are invited to come out April 15 for “Meet the Neighbors,” an opportunity to interact with horses and those who love them.
Hosted by the Milton Equestrian Committee, the event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 12-acre greenspace at Freemanville and Birmingham roads. The entrance is 15660 Freemanville Road.
A primary goal of the occasion is giving people time with and exposure to horses — the “neigh” in “Meet the Neigh-bors” — whether they have ridden since childhood, live on a horse farm or simply want to hang out with animals.
The event will include a demonstration from the Milton Fire-Rescue Department’s Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue Unit as well as arts, crafts and other types of vendors selling equestrian-themed goods, and food and drinks.
“Meet the Neighbors” aims to increase awareness and foster Milton’s proud, storied equestrian community. That community includes those who own horses as well as those who feel a special affinity with horses and what they mean to the city.
For more information, email Emily Salerno, Milton Community Outreach Manager, at Emily.Salerno@miltonga.gov.