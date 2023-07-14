Milton hosts Q&A session with possible poll workers

MILTON, Ga. — After more than a year’s discussion about Milton’s 2023 municipal election, which will be run locally for the first time, residents still have questions about how it will work.

To help bring residents up to speed and hone-in on potential poll workers, city officials hosted an election information session at City Hall July 13. About 30 residents swung by.

The Milton City Council voted in December that the city would run its own 2023 municipal elections for the council’s three Post 2 positions up for grabs. The action followed a recommendation from the Milton Municipal Election Feasibility Committee suggesting the city could save money by taking the election reins from Fulton County.

City Elections Superintendent and City Manager Steve Krokoff said when the county changed it’s rules in 2021 the price it charged municipalities went up, causing Milton taxpayers to shell out more than $155,000 per election cycle.

Members of the city’s Municipal Election Feasibility Committee previously predicted cost savings of 50 percent or more during future election cycles by making the switch to local control.

At last week’s information session, Krokoff said city staff aren’t exactly sure what to expect because they have virtually no experience in election administration. But, he added, with planning and a team of experienced poll workers they feel confident about their ability to run the election.

“We have no practical experience,” he said. “We acknowledge that right out in front. Everything we have learned, we've learned from reading the law, going through the training sessions, going to classes done by the Secretary of State's office. But we've never done this.”

After a short presentation, the floor opened to questions from residents, who were curious about a wide range of election topics.

Here are some of the questions Milton residents asked:

“If you live in Milton, do you have to vote in Milton for early voting, or can you still go to the Alpharetta library?”

Krokoff said all registered Milton voters can cast their ballot at one of two polling locations in the city – But only at those locations.

“You must vote in Milton,” he said. “The only place you will see a Milton item (is in Milton), and this year we’re not doing any referendums ... Conversely, you’re not going to see anything else from outside.”

Advance Voting for the Nov. 7, 2023, election will take place at City Hall from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3, with two Saturday voting days, he said.

Election day voting will take place at City Hall and the Milton City Park Preserve, formerly known as the Milton Country Club.

“Do you still have to apply for an absentee ballot in Milton?”

Milton Elections Consultant Vernetta Nuriddin said Milton residents must apply for an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots will be accepted starting Aug. 21, Nuriddin said. All absentee ballot applications must be received by the city 11 days prior to the election.

“What elections are the City of Milton permitted to administer?”

Krokoff said, based on Georgia law, Milton is only permitted to administer local municipal elections, which are held in odd-numbered years.

Fulton County will continue to run elections in Milton on even-number years when county, state and national elections are held.

“The only thing Milton can do regarding elections, are municipal elections and municipal referendums,” he said.

“Will there be any advance tabulation for ballots cast during early voting?”

There will be no advance tabulation of votes from early voting, Krokoff said.

“We are statutorily prohibited from counting them,” he said. “Unlike the county side … They can start counting if they advertise appropriately the morning of Election Day ... We cannot. We have to wait until the polls close.”

“Why are poll pad tablet devices being used for voter registration, rather than a paper registered voter roll?”

Multiple questions asked during the meeting were about the “poll pad” tablets, which Milton received from Fulton County and the state, to run voter registration on election days and early voting.

These devices, according to Krokoff, were provided at virtually no cost to local taxpayers and will help poll workers work through the process of voter registration efficiently.

Officials said the poll pads will be the only pieces of “vulnerable” technology used during Milton’s election.

“Will the vote tabulation process still include a bipartisan representation process?”

Nuriddin said it won’t be required, like it sometimes is for other elections, but it is part of their best practices, so they will attempt to have representatives from both pollical parties present during vote tabulation.

“What will happen if it turns out the 2023 election was more expensive than outsourcing to the county?”

Krokoff said this is a great question that doesn’t have a great answer yet.

“Great question. It's also outside my authority,” he said. “But if it ends up in a situation where it's costing us more than it would be to get into an (agreement) with Fulton County then that’s something we would have to consider.”