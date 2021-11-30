Milton hosting annual tree lighting, Christmas in Crabapple

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton’s annual tree lighting event is set to light up Historic Downtown Crabapple this weekend, officially ushering in the Christmas season complete with caroling, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa Claus himself.
Christmas in Crabapple is slated for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Broadwell Pavilion at 12615 Broadwell Road. The tree lighting will take place at dusk and will include holiday singalongs from local choirs. There will also be complimentary pictures with Santa snapped by Ashley Blencoe of Blencoe and Co. Photographic Arts.
Special Events Coordinator Anita Jupin said this is the first in-person Christmas in Crabapple event the city has hosted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the city held Santa at Broadwell Pavilion, where Mayor Joe Lockwood read a Christmas story by the fireplace and then lit the tree.
“We shared the video with the community, but nothing compares to gathering safely together,” Jupin said. “After all that was missed last year, we are so excited to be able to get together with the community again to bring in the holiday season.”
In case of rain, Christmas in Crabapple will be relocated indoors to Milton City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk, and the tree lighting ceremony will be canceled.
For more information, contact Jupin at Anita.Jupin@cityofmiltonga.us.
