Milton honors veterans with annual breakfast, introduces ‘Souljah stories’

MILTON, Ga. — After traveling 13,000 miles and interviewing 27 soldiers for an upcoming documentary, Greg Baker stopped by Milton City Hall Nov. 6 to share breakfast and speak to a room full of veterans about the importance of staying involved after combat.

Peyton Jamison, Milton’s mayor-elect, introduced Baker at the Milton Veteran’s Breakfast and thanked the veterans there for their sacrifices, including the time they spent away from their families.

“Thank you because you cannot say that enough,” Jamison said. “… You all are truly best at what America is all about.”

Baker attended the University of Georgia before enrolling in the U.S. Army in 1984, where he spent over 24 years as an airborne ranger infantryman with assignments as a scout sniper, reconnaissance team leader, sniper squad leader, rifle squad leader, pre-ranger instructor, rifle platoon sergeant and company first sergeant.

He has been stationed at Fort Ord in California, Korea, Fort Benning and the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. Baker retired from the Army in 2010 as a first sergeant; however, he continued to be involved when he got hired to serve in the Joint Expeditionary Team, a combat support program of the Department of Defense.

As a part of the team, he deployed 10 times to Afghanistan, serving as a tactical adviser and later as a counterterrorism consultant. He stepped back from the role after seven years, but, as Jamison described it, “military life continues to run deep in his bones.”

Now, Baker has teamed up with fellow soldier turned filmmaker Thomas White for a documentary detailing the stories of the soldiers they led and served in combat with as well as their families. What inspired the project, titled “Souljah Stories,” is that despite deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan 13 times, Baker has lost more soldiers and friends to suicide than in combat.

Through the project, Baker said he’s learned that many times the veterans who struggle the most with long-term post-traumatic stress disorder began having issues early in life, not just during their military service or when their service concluded.

He also attended a program called REBOOT Combat Recovery. The program was started in Kentucky and is a 12-week, faith-based, peer-led course with a mission to empower people to overcome trauma. Its website states, “The war against trauma doesn’t end when the deployment is over.”

Baker said many of the people he met in the program joined the military looking for a family or a tribe.

“And they have it for a while, but if they have traumatic experiences where their chain of command doesn’t support them or once they leave and they’re no longer a part of that tribe, that’s where these things start to come back around – the behaviors, the isolation, depression, addiction,” Baker said. “It’s the same stuff you see out in the community.”

According to Baker, only about 2% of the U.S. population serves in the military. Add law enforcement, fire personnel and EMS, and that number rises to about 11%. Baker said these groups tend to stick together and have a difficult time communicating with the other 89% of the population, worsening their mental health issues or trauma.

“The VA (Department of Veterans Affairs) can’t do it alone,” Baker said. “There has to be community development. Just like it takes families to fix families, it takes communities to fix communities, and firefighters, cops and EMS are a part of the community. So, how do we do that?”

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12002 Quartermaster Jim Swain shared several opportunities for camaraderie and support in and around north Fulton County. He encouraged veterans of all ages to get involved with organizations such as the VFW and American Legion, which serve to lobby for veteran interests. He said another way of contributing is by donating.

“I didn’t join anything until about 17 years ago, because I didn’t have time or I felt like they didn’t have anything to offer me, and I just had to meet some people that said, ‘We have an organization over here that does things differently,’” Swain said. “… That’s what grabbed me. … If you participate, you’ll get more out of it. You can help make that organization what you want it to be.”

Swain also took the opportunity to mention the grand opening of the Johns Creek Veterans Association half-scale version of the Vietnam Wall, “The Wall that Heals,” on Nov. 13. The wall is inscribed with the names of the more than 57,000 American men and women who died in the Vietnam War.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Newton Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.