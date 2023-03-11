Milton holds final workshop on District at Mayfield

MILTON, Ga. — The District at Mayfield, 22 parcels on nearly 18 acres in Crabapple, is moving closer to having its own vision – set in ink.
The area has been the subject of public workshops the past few months to develop an overlay district that would further distinguish and preserve it.
All elements of the overlay district, which includes properties off Broadwell Road, Charlotte Drive, Mayfield Road and Mid Broadwell Road, would fall under Crabapple form-based code.
But the District at Mayfield will have more strict development regulations to conform to the area’s unique character. Amendments to the city code could mandate certain building aesthetics for the proposed District at Mayfield.
To help the public understand the purpose of the overlay district, Milton Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald provided an analogy at the first workshop.
“If this becomes what we call an overlay district, it would almost be like having the icing on the cake, and the cake is the form-based code,” MacDonald said. “The overlay is the icing that goes over the cake. It doesn't negate what's underneath it — it works with it.”
Site plans
Serving as more of an open house, the last of three workshops March 2 allowed around 30 stakeholders to lay eyes on two draft versions of the district’s master plan, drawn from their feedback. Stakeholders include the area's 11 property owners and owners of adjacent properties.
Ryan Snodgrass from TSW, the design firm responsible for drawing the overlay, displayed plan details that spoke to a “village” feel — a desired element raised in previous workshops. Plans call for lower buildings with a smaller footprint.
The two maps are nearly identical, however one version for the Preferred Master Plan places an office space and adjacent parking lot behind the Milton Library, increasing the density.
Both are broken into four areas. The original Preferred Master Plan holds true to a density of 5 units per acre in each area and includes commercial/mixed-use, residential and programmed open spaces.
Visitors had the opportunity to speak with Snodgrass, TSW Founding Principal Tom Walsh, Milton city staff and steering committee members directing the project. The steering committee consists of members of the Design Review Board, the Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Milton Historical Society.
Guests were also encouraged to mark up the site plans to the back of Council Chamber, using markers and post-it-notes.
Snodgrass said the team will give the final presentation to the City Council April 20, then look into potential code changes to adopt the plan.
Project beginnings
Charlie Roberts, chairman of the Milton Design Review Board (DRB), said the idea for a Mayfield overlay district stems from an incident around three or four years ago when a developer sought a demo permit to tear down one of the area’s historic buildings.
The DRB, the city’s authority for approving design aesthetics and building developments, rejected the permit. But Roberts, a developer by profession, said the situation got him thinking about what was going to happen to the Mayfield area. He said for nearly 100 years, Mayfield had been a center of commerce for Milton’s farming community.
The area includes several buildings that are historic and architecturally significant to the north Atlanta area, he said.
In a report, the Milton Historical Society lists 10 sites of historical significance in the area. One includes 800 Mayfield Road, now known as Milton’s Cuisine. In the letter describing renovation to the property, which would become Mr. John B’s, the owners describe the Crabapple community as a “melting pot of the better sort.”
“The old pioneer spirit lives on with just enough of the new for added zest,” wrote the owners, the Pittmans. “A place where you are still accepted for what you are rather than who you are. It is probably one of the few areas this close to bustling downtown Atlanta where you can still dress as you please, reflect on places of your childhood and return to everyday life feeling refreshed.”
Roberts took a cue from Canton Street in Roswell and other areas around the country that have become successful but have preserved a way of life. His thoughts prompted him to ask the City Council consider a moratorium for the area to stall development, which was approved last summer and extended in December to June 20.
“I didn’t want to see it developed over a number of years in a hodgepodge way,” Roberts said.
Preserving history
Seven of the buildings are at a potential risk, said Kathy Beck, archivist for the Milton Historical Society. They were front and center to her presentation given in February. Beck said they represent the city’s agricultural life.
About half of the buildings were historic homes. Beck called three of them the “Mayfield trio,” located on Mayfield Road. The trio consists of the Oliver house built around 1905, the Sutton house built in 1920 and the Byrd house, built by JJ Rucker in 1908.
JJ Rucker is the descendent of Simeon Rucker, one of the area’s earliest White settlers who founded the Rucker Cotton Seed Company in 1930.
The other two buildings in Beck’s presentation were commercial, opposite the Mayfield trio, and are related to the Ruckers — the cotton gin’s records building built in 1900 and the Rucker Warehouse built in 1902.
Beck described two other historical structures at potential risk, the John B. Broadwell houses on 765 Mid Broadwell Road, built in 1935.
The district encapsulates more than just local history, Beck said, in that it parallels Georgia history.
“When you look at Crabapple and those buildings … they're all right there together,” Beck said. “Just visually, when you look at it, that’s what you see — old Georgia, but it happens to be right here in Milton.”
Stakeholders state preferences
The maps presented March 2 were created from comments provided in the previous workshops.
The first meeting, held in January, sought feedback based on three map designs developed by TSW. The maps were theoretical in nature and gave the public an idea of what would be allowed in the district under the current zoning code. Only one map preserved the area’s historic buildings, making it clear to stakeholders that the code allows for their demolition.
Stakeholders said the biggest threat posed to the District at Mayfield is loss of character and history and defined the site as it is currently with historic cottages, historical commercial buildings and new commercial/office space. The audience also said density is a threat to the area, which could be exacerbated by townhomes.
Most advocated for programmed open space and desired a pedestrian connection from the library to Mid Broadwell Road.
At the second public workshop meeting in February, Jefferson McConkey, a landowner and developer in the area, read into the record his vision for the district.
“The District at Mayfield should become Milton's idyllic interpretation or version of every dreamer’s best backyard,” McConkey said.
To learn more about the project and view all recordings of the public workshops, visit the city’s dedicated webpage.