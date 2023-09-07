Milton historical society to host annual shindig

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society will host its annual Autumn Shindig from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate its historic preservation accomplishments and national Constitution Day.
The family-friendly event will be held at Wildberry Creek Farm, a 48-acre Black Angus cattle farm owned by Byron and Laura Foster, and will feature historical exhibits, antique cars and door prizes. Kids activities include hayrides, corn hole and Georgia archaeology sessions titled “Hands on History.”
At the Shindig, there will be a pop-up bookstore featuring local authors and book signings. There will also be music performed by The Heard, an acoustic bluegrass band.
Six Bridges Brewing will provide the local libations. Included in the $30 admission, dinner and dessert will be prepared by 'Cue Barbecue. Kids 12 and under are free.
A Best Ice Cream on Wheels truck will also sell a wide range of ice cream favorites.
To honor national Constitution Day, color guards with the Piedmont and Robert Forsyth chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution will salute the founding of the United States.
Space is limited, so RSVP by visiting miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org.
- Amber Perry