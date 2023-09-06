Milton hires poll workers for its November election

MILTON, Ga. — With advanced voting for its municipal election two months away, the City of Milton has cemented all poll worker hires. Offer letters went out Aug. 4.
There will be a total of 43 poll workers for Milton’s first self-conducted local election, where three City Council Post 2 seats are up for grabs. Three poll managers, six assistant poll managers and more than 30 poll clerks have been hired, and their wages were approved at the council meeting Aug. 7.
Poll managers were hired first. Two of them helped Milton’s election team of City Manager Steve Krokoff, Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis and City Clerk Tammy Lowit make selections on the other positions.
While Vernetta Nuriddin, the city’s election consultant, was initially expected to help hire poll workers for the election, Krokoff said she did not participate in the process.
Krokoff also serves as the city’s elections superintendent. Lowit will serve as the absentee ballot clerk and will likely share the position of deputy elections superintendent and deputy ballot clerk with Inglis.
More than half of all the poll workers are Milton residents, and only three are coming in without election experience. Krokoff said he made sure to choose individuals with know-how for the first go-around, though he said he’s open to hiring individuals with less experience for future city elections.
“This wasn't that opportunity for us,” Krokoff said.
One manager had more than a decade in the role, he said, but all the managers and assistant managers have served within those roles previously. An Open Records request for their applications was not completed at press time.
“The managers were selected entirely based on their experience, and they were already providing us a tremendous amount of assistance,” Krokoff said.
Poll managers are defined as subject matter experts on election policies and procedures, and will have oversight of the polling locations and poll workers. They are also responsible for final determinations on ballots with questionable markings if the two assistant poll managers cannot agree on their intent.
“We depend on our poll managers,” Krokoff said. “Plus, they all take oaths related to their duties.”
One poll manager, two assistant poll managers and five poll clerks will be assigned to each Election Day location, at Milton City Hall, the Community Center at Milton Park and Preserve and a tentative third location at the Milton Public Safety Complex on Ga. 9.
For advanced voting, from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3, there will be one poll manager, two assistant poll managers and 10 poll clerks working a flex schedule at Milton City Hall. Krokoff said the first three days and the last three days of early voting will have greater demand.
Candidates on the ballot are also entitled to two poll watchers.
To ensure integrity, there will be a different group for tabulation on Election Day consisting of one poll manager, two assistant poll managers and 10 poll clerks. Ballots cast during the advanced voting period will also be counted then.
“By the time seven o'clock rolls around on Election Day, those people are going to be shot,” Krokoff said.