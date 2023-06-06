Milton hires former Fulton County elections official to help run city operation

MILTON, Ga. — Vernetta Nuriddin, former vice chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, has been hired as the elections consultant for Milton’s municipal general elections this year.

Her $25,000 contract, passed on the Milton City Council’s consent agenda June 5, has an official start date of May 31 and runs through the end of the year.

Nuriddin is expected to review standard operating procedures, maintain clear lines of communication with the Secretary of State’s Office and Fulton County as well as ensure polling locations are set up and operating correctly.

Nuriddin will also be involved in the hiring process for poll managers and workers. Steve Krokoff, Milton city manager and election superintendent, said there are already more than 70 applications for those roles. Milton will have roughly 32 poll workers, with 16 at each location on Election Day.

In a series of phone conversations, Krokoff said Nuriddin appeared to be “quite knowledgeable” about elections and had the right connections. Krokoff also described Nuriddin’s relative experience, such as her role on the county’s election board and some direct administration.

However, Nuriddin does not have hands-on experience as an elections superintendent.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, we didn't have anybody with that level of experience that was willing to take on this role.”

Another prospect was a consultant provided by the Election Center, aka the National Association of Election Officials, but the price tag was six figures, far exceeding the city’s $20,000 budget for the role.

The nomination for Nuriddin came to city staff’s attention by way of Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne and Milton City Councilman Rick Mohrig. In an interview with Appen Media, Thorne cited Nuriddin’s election certifications as a key reason for her recommendation.

“If you want somebody that can follow the laws, the rules, knows the history, Vernetta is your girl,” Thorne said.

Thorne also recalled Nuriddin’s vote to oust Richard Barron, the county’s former elections chief, and the backlash she received from the Democratic party. Nuriddin was the only Democrat on the board in favor of firing him.

At the time, WABE journalist Rose Scott reported that Nuriddin had cited previous botched and sloppy elections, machine failures, mismanagement and firing of longtime election workers as to why Barron should be fired. The Fulton County Commission decided to keep Barron on, but he eventually resigned last year.

“She was doing the right thing, and it was the hard thing, and that really tells you about somebody's character,” Thorne said. “So, I know she's an honest person, and I think that's what you need in that role. I think bipartisanship, somebody who can work with both sides of the aisle — Democrats, Republicans — it builds trust in your election system.”