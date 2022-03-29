Milton High School to host math tourney for 4th, 5th graders

MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School will host its Mini-Mathletes math tournament for local fourth and fifth grade students April 16.
Mini-Mathletes returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event’s focus is to encourage young students’ interest in mathematics and excite them to join advanced math classes in middle school and the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society in high school.
The event has drawn more than 200 students from around Fulton County in past years.
Registration is $10 per student, and the event includes snacks, lunch and an awards ceremony. The registration fee can be paid at the door. Check-in will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the event runs from 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Interested parents can register their students online at tinyurl.com/mini-mathletes-2022.
— Jake Drukman