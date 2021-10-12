You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Milton High School committee honors athletes from past

  • 0

City Council Debate

Four of the city's seven elected positions will change this year. Voters will only decide one of those races.

The candidates for District 1/Post 1 will participate in a debate on Tuesday. Come hear what they have to say before casting your vote.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 pm, online or at St. Aidan's Church

MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School’s Hall of Fame Committee held its annual Hall of Fame induction celebration Oct. 1 and 2 at the school’s campus. The event began with a tailgate dinner before Friday’s varsity football game against Alpharetta High School. This was followed by the Red Jacket Presentation during halftime.

The following night, the committee held a reception and induction ceremony in the auditorium. Several alumni were inducted in recognition of their previous achievements in athletics. Many of the inductees were assigned a current student to serve as their host for the celebratory weekend.

Milton High School Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees 2021

“We want our current students to have positive role models of people who were just like them when they were in school,” said Jackie Angel, a former Milton High School 100th Anniversary Chairperson. “We want to inspire all of our current students to ‘soar like the Eagles’ we have in our Hall of Fame. This year was a ‘special edition’ 100th Anniversary Hall of Fame event. We inducted a graduate from each decade of our 100 years, starting with the 1920s.”

Since 2016, the committee has selected school alumni for their annual induction class. The school’s Athletic Director Gary Sylvestri serves as the head of the committee.

Alpharetta hosts exhibit celebrating Milton High School’s centennial anniversary

Inductees were joined by friends and family members along with alumni spanning over many years. Current students and faculty were also involved in the festivities. This year, the committee inducted their first graduates from the class of 1922 which included Mary Clyde Andrews Gilstrap and Kate Walker Willbanks.

“I love working with the Hall of Fame and the alumni,” Angel said. “I plan to stay involved with the Hall of Fame even after my retirement and after the 100th anniversary. Getting to connect and reconnect with the alumni is so rewarding and inspiring. It lets the whole community know that Milton High School is such an asset to the City of Milton and the students and families we serve as evidenced by the amazing graduates we send out into the world.”

Here is the list of 2021 alumni inductees:

Mary Clyde Andrews Gilstrap – Class of 1922

Kate Walker Wilbanks – Class of 1922

Harold Melford Paris – Class of 1939

Aubrey Morris – Class of 1940

Connie Mashburn – Class of 1959

Arthur Letchas – Class of 1962

Lynn Bates – Class of 1971

Buffie Burson – Class of 1985

Todd Strada – Class of 1996

JoyEllen Freeman Williams – Class of 2009

McKenzie Kurtz – Class of 2015

For more information about the Hall of Fame, visit Milton High School’s website at www.fultonschools.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.