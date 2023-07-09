Milton Girl Scouts earn Gold Awards

MILTON, Ga. — Eight graduating Milton seniors earned Gold Awards, the highest achievement that can be earned by a Girl Scout.
Nationwide, only about 6 percent of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award, which requires at least 80 hours of planning and implementation on a challenging project that is innovative, engages others and has a lasting impact on its targeted community.
Gold Award recipients were Parinita Vardhineedi, Sumana Naganathanahalli and Swara Viswanadha from Troop 11763; Katie Wishert from Troop 11483; Snigdha Jannu from Troop 12481; Shweta Awasthi, Allison Kitchens and Caroline Daniels from Troop 11489;
Ambuja Sharma and Anvitha Suram from Troop 14512 graduated from Cambridge High School last year but earned their Gold Award in 2023 as well.
“These girls each developed and implemented an incredible individual project to help make the world a better place and should be very proud of their achievements,” said Cindy Tippett, Milton service unit director.