Milton Girl Scouts earn Gold Awards

From left, graduating seniors Shweta Awasthi, Allison Kitchens, Caroline Daniels from Girl Scout Troop 11489 earned Gold Awards, the highest achievement that can be earned by a Girl Scout. Five other Milton seniors in various troops earned the award as well, including Parinita Vardhineedi, Sumana Naganathanahalli, Swara Viswanadha, Katie Wishert and Snigdha Jannu.