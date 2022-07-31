Milton, GDOT transform Crabapple Road into heart of downtown

MILTON, Ga. — Milton officials have been working closely with Georgia Department of Transportation staff on a streetscape designed to make Crabapple Road more than just State Route 372.
The new streetscape concept shows promise in blending into the Milton community while stimulating economic growth. The initial challenge has been achieving both Milton and GDOT goals.
The area of focus on Crabapple Road lies west of Itaska Walk and east of Lecoma Trace/Marstrow Drive.
“The transformation of Crabapple Road’s streetscape has been years in the making — the product of extensive study and feedback from citizens as well as city leaders.” Milton Public Works Director Sara Leaders said.
Milton Engineering Project Manager Robert Dell-Ross said the project aims to satisfy goals from residents, business owners and city officials to create a more pedestrian-friendly atmosphere along Crabapple Road.
“The goal is that the altered streetscape will make it easier, safer, and more appealing for people to go in and around downtown Crabapple and its growing number of businesses — including the midblock crossing allowing people a new, valuable way to get from one side of Crabapple Road to the other,” Dell-Ross said.
Fairly early in the design phase, Dell-Ross said GDOT has shown support for enhancements to the state route.
Elements of the project are expected to include reducing vehicle lane widths, repurposing turn lanes, installing medians, adding a protected pedestrian mid-block crossing on Crabapple Road/SR 372, bicycle accommodations, parklets, additional seating for businesses, personal transportation vehicles like golf carts, space for pop-up markets and planter boxes.
Future challenges include underground utilities, minimizing impact to thriving businesses during construction and obtaining permits through GDOT.
“We’re excited to see the light at the end of the tunnel, knowing that the coming changes can make a major difference for businesses, pedestrians, bicyclists and other visitors to the heart of Milton’s downtown,” Leaders said.
Milton awarded the streetscape design contract to Heath & Lineback, Inc. for $117,000. The concept design will be updated in the next two to three months and presented to Milton officials; the final design phase is to be completed by the fall of 2023.
The cost for construction will be decided once the final design is presented to the mayor and City Council and the concept approved; following an estimated construction timeline of six to nine months.