Milton formalizes committee to research election feasibility

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council voted unanimously April 18 to adopt a resolution creating an election feasibility committee.

The move stems from an August 2021 meeting in which a group of residents told the City Council they did not support them entering into a contract with Fulton County to conduct its municipal elections, citing questions of integrity in the 2020 General Election.

While elected officials moved forward with the contract, they informally agreed in November 2021 to identify a group of individuals and community stakeholders to convene and look into the issue.

At the April 18 special called meeting, City Attorney Ken Jarrard said the committee is comprised of Councilman Rick Mohrig, Councilman Paul Moore, Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis, City Clerk Tammy Lowit and community members Mark Amick and Lisa Cauley.

Jarrard said the resolution is intended to bring transparency to what they’re attempting to do as well as give the committee a timeframe within which to accomplish their objective.

The resolution states the committee will have six months or 180 days from the date of its approval to meet and distill their findings into a product that they can then bring back to the City Council.

“The committee’s function is to study, inquire, fact gather and ultimately make a recommendation to the mayor and council as to whether it is feasible for the city to conduct its own municipal elections, taking into account the costs, obligation, liabilities and potential risks of such an undertaking,” Jarrard said.

The motion was made by Mohrig and seconded by Councilwoman Andrea Verhoff.