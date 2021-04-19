MILTON, Ga. — Milton Fire and ReVue Pharmacy in Milton are partnering to offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 20. ReVue is providing doses that will be administered by Milton Fire personnel to those 18-years or older.
Vaccinations will be administered from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Community Place, adjacent to City Hall (2006 Heritage Walk).
There is no charge for the vaccinations and no appointments are necessary. Those receiving a vaccine will be required to bring an ID and will be scheduled for their second dose for weeks after their first dose.
Residents can also email covidsupport@cityofmiltonga.us to arrange a time for Milton Fire personnel to deliver a vaccine to homebound residents, or for more information.
