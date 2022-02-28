Milton Fire Station 42 construction plans move forward

MILTON, Ga. — Community Development Director Bob Buscemi said Milton is looking at saving $400,000 on revised construction plans to replace Fire Station 42 on Thompson Road.
During the Feb. 23 City Council meeting, Buscemi said that while the city had budgeted around $4 million for the project about three years ago, all four bids it received in August ranged from $4.65 million to $5.28 million.
Last month, Buscemi also said that due to rising construction costs and supply-chain delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was unable to deliver on its promise for a “bigger, better, more Miltonesque” fire station by the end of 2021.
So, city staff got to work, Buscemi said.
“We did what we always do, which is value engineering in-house,” Buscemi said. “We try to bring everything in within the budget, so we sat there, and we really worked hard and with the entire team, we put our heads together and, basically, I came up with about $750,000 worth of savings. … I was real proud of that.”
But by the time the city put the project out to bid again, Buscemi said cost escalations led to just $400,000 in savings, bringing the new total for the project to $4.11 million.
Buscemi said the plan includes $175,000 for changes or extra items, but if the funds aren’t used, they’ll go back to the city.
Additionally, Buscemi told the Milton City Council that his staff negotiated with one of the next-door neighbors on Thompson Road for about three months to give the city a permanent easement for about a .5-acre of land for septic field.
This will allow the city to run the septic system from the new fire station down to Bell Memorial Park. While this was already part of the initial plans for the project, it would have cost the city an extra $200,000.
“I was very happy that he did that,” Buscemi said.
In other business at the Feb. 23 meeting, Buscemi said the city is getting ready to host a ribbon-cutting for the former Milton Country Club clubhouse and extended trail in mid-March.
“Right now, we’re doing some IT integration [at the clubhouse], … but we’re really there on that building,” Buscemi said. “It’s actually very nice. Hopefully, you’ll see it. It’s totally a different look than what it used to be. So, when you walk in, you’ll be a little shocked by how that looks.”
The trail proposal was presented to the City Council in December 2020, and after comparing several bids, the city agreed to move forward on a contract with Tri Scapes to construct the new trails for about $970,000.
The trail plan includes about 1.3 miles of new paths that will begin adjacent to the municipal pool. The path will run south before continuing along Highgrove Club Drive, then run west behind homes and continue south.
Behind homes on the southern portion of the area, the trail will cut east and form a loop around an existing lake just off Chicken Creek. The 2-miles of existing golf cart paths will be removed along the length of the new trail, along with two sections near Chicken Creek behind homes.