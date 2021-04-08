MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Fire-Rescue Department awarded several staff members with awards March 30 at City Hall for their service to the department and community over the last year. The department awarded its Firefighter of the Year, Company Officer of the Year, Meritorious Fire Chief awards and Life Saving Award winners during the ceremony.
Also at the ceremony, the newest Milton firefighter Chris Lohmuller took the Firefighter Oath of Office.
Firefighter of the Year: Justin Steele
Firefighter Justin Steele was named Firefighter of the Year for 2020. The award is given a staff member that exemplifies the department’s motto, presents the capability to work and follow leadership, improves his/her department, station or shift, has superior performance at incident scenes and non-emergency activities and serves as a role model to other firefighters.
“Firefighter Justin Steele does an excellent job training and mentoring new firefighters and making them feel welcome,” Fire Marshal Alex Fortner said at the ceremony. “Firefighter Steele is consistent in completing the tasks assigned and goes above and beyond always willing to come up with new ideas to improve the services we provide our community.”
Company Officer of the Year: Capt. Scott Wright
Capt. Wright was named Company Officer of the Year for “his bold leadership and commitment to the department’s mission and vision, and for being a role model for all members of the Milton Fire-Rescue Department.”
Meritorious Award of Excellence: Capt. Mark Haskins
Capt. Haskins received the Meritorious Award of Excellence for 2020, an award chosen by nominations from Milton Fire staff members, for performing assigned duties in an outstanding and superior manner, meeting the highest tradition of the fire service and for continuous professionalism, serving in a particularly admirable and honorable manner while positively affecting Milton Fire-Rescue, the safety and welfare of the public.
“[Capt. Haskins] is always positive, outgoing and easy to approach,” Fortner said. “Captain Haskins has a great work ethic and demeanor, is willing to step and lead, mentor new hires and teaches them the Milton Way.”
Meritorious Fire Chief Commendations: Capt. Clay Barnette, Deputy Fire Chief Matt Marietta
Capt. Barnette and Deputy Chief Marietta were each awarded the Meritorious Fire Chief Commendation for their service to Milton Fire in 2020.
Capt. Barnette was given the award for his “for exceptional leadership, and serving with continuous professionalism, positively affecting the Milton Fire-Rescue Department and the community.”
“Capt. Barnette has a great work ethic and professional demeanor, takes pride and ownership, always displaying a positive attitude and is a consistent leader and great mentor to the firefighters,” Fortner said.
Marietta was awarded for his service as the city’s Emergency Manager and leading the Milton’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Life Saver Award:
Several members of Milton Fire, Alpharetta Fire and a Milton Police officer were given the Life Saver Award for their actions during a January, 2020 cardiac arrest incident.
The award winners include; Capt. Andrew Kennedy, Fire Apparatus Operators Tyson Blake and Greg Carter, and firefighters Lee Sanders, Derek Hofmann and Carolyn Edge. Alpharetta Fire Department Engine 81 crew members Capt. Albert Kong, Fire Apparatus Operator Ryan Rusteberg and Fire Apparatus Engineers Austin Elliot and Sean Webster were also awarded with Milton Police officer Laura Hamby.
During the incident Ofc. Laura Hamby arrived first on the scene and initiated CPR. Milton Fire’s Truck 41 then arrived on the scene and initiated cardiac life support treatment with assistance from Alpharetta’s Engine 81 crew members. Due the quick response, medical skills and teamwork, the patient was resuscitated, transported to a hospital and was later discharge alive without any deficiencies.
Honorary Firefighter Award: Bob Buscemi
Milton Community Development Director and City Architect Bob Buscemi was given the Honorary Firefighter Award for his service, dedication and support of Milton Fire.
Buscemi led the design for the city’s Public Safety Complex that opened last year, which includes safety initiatives and equipment for the protection of firefighters and staff.
“Bob’s experience, knowledge and skills in designing and building sustainable, community-oriented fire stations that feature health, safety, and cancer prevention initiatives is a great support to the Milton Fire-Rescue Department,” Fortner said.
