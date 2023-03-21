Milton Farmers Market to operate on Saturdays

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Farmers Market returns next month on a new day and with some new vendors, and it’s open for a few more.
After taking place on Wednesdays the past two years, the farmers market will now run between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays starting April 22 and through October.
The change is intended to draw more people, including more families, to downtown Crabapple on their off-days when they no longer have to deal with school pick-ups, rush hour traffic and other weekday responsibilities.
The shift means that the exact make-up of vendors may change from last year, though there should still be a great variety of people selling fresh produce, homemade products and other special custom must-haves for the home and beyond.
For those interested in staffing a booth or with interest as a potential vendor, email Judy Hall at miltonmarket@comcast.net.
The market will be in the City Hall plaza between Council Chambers and Community Place at 2006 Heritage Walk. It’s once again being run by Hall and vendors in partnership with the City of Milton.