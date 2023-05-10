Milton Farmers Market opens for season

MILTON, Ga. — In its third year, the Milton Farmers Market opened April 22 filled with nearly 30 vendors, jazzercise and live music.
This was the market’s first year on Saturday, held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Its organizer Judy Hall said the vendors were happy with the turnout.
A crowd of visitors looked through the market’s offerings, including goods like fresh produce, fresh farm beef and poultry, sweets, coffee and tea, flowers, soaps, jewelry and other items.
Located by Milton City Hall, the market is expected to run every Saturday until Oct. 28.
Hall said it will feature a different activity each week. The following Saturday was set to have an activity from the Farm Bureau, she said, and a children’s book author who would read to the kiddos. There was also expected to be a market raffle for a bag of goodies.