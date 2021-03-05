MILTON, Ga. — As more people look to call Milton home, the city has furthered its efforts to motivate developers into creating larger residential lots that lessen the impact to the rural character of the area.
The City Council voted to further incentivize the development of 3-acre or larger residential lots at its March 1 meeting.
The city’s latest move removes the limit on the number of lots eligible to be accessed by a “modified single-family driveway.” The previous cap of five lots was eliminated to allow for an unlimited number of homes, provided the lots are at least 3 acres in size.
The push has pricing benefits for developers willing to offer larger parcels. Under the mandate, no curb and gutter, lighting or sidewalks are required along the driveway, with each lot having built-in stormwater management. Driveways could either be paved or gravel.
It also allows for more freedom in developing lots because road frontage is not required.
Large lots would also be expedited for approval. Because they are considered “minor plats,” they must only meet minimum requirements to be approved by city staff and do not necessitate a review by the Planning Commission. They could later get the final stamp of approval by the City Council on its consent agenda, which does not include a formal presentation or discussion of the proposal.
“It’s just a way to incentive developers to spend less time, less money, but at the same time ensuring we are applying the applicable safety issues,” Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald said. “The Fire Marshal reviewed this, and he’s comfortable with it.”
Mayor Joe Lockwood said the city’s move for expanded residential lots is a benefit for residents in terms of density, and eliminating the cap on the number of lots serves to increase those advantages.
Councilman Joe Longoria also voiced his support.
“Anything we can do to increase the average amount of acreage per lot is going to be a good thing for us in the long run,” Longoria said.
MacDonald gave two examples of subdivisions that have been approved since the city began incentivizing large lots. A four-lot subdivision off Sweet Apple Road is currently under construction with a shared driveway running through each of the first three lots to the most rearward home. Another four-lot subdivision off Hickory Flat Road includes three residential lots with a shared driveway and a larger parcel that will be a continuation of the Hickory Crest subdivision.
The city approved its first round of incentives in 2018, putting a five-lot limit on the shared driveway leniency, “since it was a new concept,” MacDonald’s presentation said.
In other action at the meeting, the City Council also discussed the potential for installing dog waste stations in the Deerfield Parkway area. Public Works Director Robert Drewry said the proposal was prompted by a resident.
Drewry told the council because of the “significant pedestrian/dog walking population” of the area, there is an apparent need for the bins, which would include plastic bags and a box to collect waste.
Drewery and city staff came up with a proposal for 13 bins in the area, but the City Council suggested a trial run with about half the number of stations.
Councilman Rick Mohrig questioned spending city dollars for the bins and twice-weekly maintenance when the responsibility of removing waste should fall on the shoulders of dog owners.
City Manager Steve Krokoff said the cost estimates did come in higher than the city anticipated. As proposed, 13 bins would come with an estimated price tag of $6,500 with about $9,400 in annual upkeep.
Also at the meeting, the council approved the reappointment of three Milton Greenspace Advisory Committee board members — Chair Colt Whittall, Robin Fricton and Steve Wheeler.
