Milton extends ban on new farm wineries

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council recently extended its moratorium on new farm wineries into October as it works to craft possible updated regulations pertaining to the businesses and their operation in the city.

The move prevents any new farm wineries from receiving alcohol licenses, building permit applications or land disturbance permits from the city while the moratorium is effective.

The ban has been in effect since May as the city looks to undertake what City Attorney Ken Jarrard said is a “somewhat laborious task” to modify its codes.

“This moratorium, and we don’t enact them very often, is to prevent anybody from vesting in certain rights while we are reconsidering different types of land use,” City Manager Steve Krokoff said. “Because if we didn’t [enact the moratorium], and someone applied for a farm winery now, they would be vested, generally, in the current rights our codes allow.”

Specifically, the city enacted the temporary ban to examine how the businesses are addressed in Milton’s zoning laws, and whether the city wants to continue allowing farm wineries as a “by-right” use on AG-1 properties.

“Also, farm wineries are addressed almost entirely in our…alcohol code,” Krokoff said. “There is very little mention of it in our zoning code. (The City Council) expressed a desire for us to examine them from a zoning perspective, what we should do regarding farm wineries.”

The issue was, at least in part, spurred by North Fulton County’s first farm winery — Painted Horse Winery and Vineyards — which began its winery operations in 2019.

In recent months, some residents who live near the business at Bethany Way and Hopewell Road have lodged complaints about noise, traffic and other issues stemming from events at the winery.

Though these events don’t specifically relate to farm winery operations, the city may look to tighten the reigns on where such a business could open in the city.

Krokoff said the city’s current codes are lenient regarding where a farm winery can open shop. He said a farm winery is permitted to operate on any AG-1 property within the city’s Rural Milton Overlay district, which includes most of the city’s parcels. That allows the wineries to operate in mostly residential districts, a point of contention for some neighbors who live near the Painted Horse.

The city is considering removing the by-right usage of a farm winery on AG-1 properties and installing a requirement that any new winery receive a conditional use-permit. This would allow the city to take farm wineries into consideration on a case-by-case basis and could include added restrictions on the businesses.

The added regulations would give neighbors a voice in the approval or denial of a new farm winery, possibly preventing some of the issues that have stemmed from the Painted Horse. But it could also negatively impact the economic feasibility of a new farm winery and lead owners of large agricultural properties to subdivide instead of keeping their farm, a point that has been lodged on several occasions by Painted Horse representatives.

However, Krokoff said he thinks the city will find a middle ground.

“From a spectrum standpoint, the least restrictive [regulation] is by-right, which is what we have in place for now, and the most restrictive is a conditional use-permit,” Krokoff said. “I think [the City Council] will land somewhere between the two.”

Earlier this year, the City Council approved a rezoning request for a community unit plan property to AG-1. As a part of the request, the city approved a condition that a farm winery could operate on the property.

The farm winery issue was expected to be discussed at length at the Milton City Council’s July 7 meeting. The board was expected to vote on several permit requests made by the Painted Horse to allow for events at the business, which have caused headaches for some neighbors but are vital for the economic feasibility of the farm, owner Pamela Jackson has said.