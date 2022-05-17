'Victoria’s Secret meets CVS'; Milton extends ban on new adult bookstores

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council extended its moratorium on new businesses engaged in the display and sale of adult video or printed material at its May 16 meeting.

The temporary ban, which extends another seven months, also includes stores offering for sale adult instruments, devices, novelties and paraphernalia as defined in the city code.

On April 11, the City Council enacted a 30-day moratorium prohibiting the acceptance of any applications for a building permit, land disturbance permit or any other form of regulatory permit approval for adult bookstores.

According to city documents, when the moratorium was enacted, staff had recently received an inquiry from a business owner who wanted to know how the city would interpret “a minimum of 25 percent of its stock in trade” regarding adult bookstore items.

Officials said this was the first time since the city was incorporated that this question was brought to the attention of city staff, the documents state.

During the public hearing portion of the May 16 meeting, City Attorney Ken Jarrard said Milton’s zoning code defines an adult bookstore as an establishment or facility licensed to do business in the city that has a minimum of 25 percent of its stock in trade comprised of items such as books, magazines, periodicals, DVDs, CDs, novelties and paraphernalia depicting various specified sexual activities.

The moratorium, Jarrard said, will give staff additional time to reconsider the city’s definition of adult bookstores and think about whether the 25 percent limitation is appropriate. The moratorium is set to expire Dec. 19, but the City Council has the option to extend it further.

“That will be enough time for us to consider this issue, put together something to rework it, bring it back to you for the required number of public hearings and then hopefully have in place a different sort of adult bookstore definition that may be more consistent with what Milton is looking for,” Jarrard said.

At the meeting, Steve Strong, of Dunwoody, said he is a licensed professional engineer and executive in the electronics industry looking to exit the large corporate world and start a small business. He said his proposed business would be a “small, upscale, welcoming specialty boutique” in the Watercrest Village barely in Milton but surrounded by Alpharetta.

Strong said the only portion of the resolution that applies to his proposed business pertains to pleasure products.

“The way I like to describe the business in question is it’s Victoria’s Secret meets CVS,” Strong said. “Presents as a very upscale lingerie boutique with approximately 80 percent of the store being comprised of apparel, including lingerie – men and women – and a substantially smaller portion less than 20 percent being the products in question as part of this resolution.”

CVS in Milton, Strong said, already has “a pretty impressive display” of the products in question open to everyone who walks through the store regardless of age. He said his store would only be open to customers 18 and over.

“This is not something new to the City of Milton,” Strong said. “It’s already been sold and is being sold. … What is new is the fact that I’m trying to meet a perceived market need. It is something truly unique in the City of Atlanta, and I would dare say unique in the State of Georgia.”

Strong said it would be the store’s number one priority to not be considered an adult bookstore or any other form of sexually oriented business, “because we do present as that specialty upscale boutique with highly trained staff.”

“They receive continuing education on a monthly basis, and we are there quite simply to help fulfill a market need to help couples of all kinds enhance their romantic lives,” Strong said.

Without any further discussion, Councilwoman Carol Cookerly moved to approve the resolution extending the moratorium, which was seconded by Councilman Paul Moore. It passed unanimously, with council members Andrea Verhoff, Jan Jacobus and Rick Mohrig absent.

In other business at the May 16 meeting, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a one-time payment for eligible city employees using funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The city received the first half of the funds on July 19, 2021, and is set to receive the remaining $7,391,612 in the coming months. Of that amount, $638,800 will be appropriated to provide premium pay to full- and part-time staff who made less than $88,650 a year and worked in-person for the City of Milton between March 17, 2020, and March 22, 2021. They must still be actively working with the city.

The resolution states eligible sworn police officers and firefighters will receive a one-time, lump sum payment of $600 per-month-worked during the eligible time period while all non-sworn personnel will receive a one-time, lump sum payment of $200 per-month-worked. Part-time personnel will be pro-rata based on hours worked.

City Hall will be closed for Memorial Day. The next City Council meeting is slated for June 6 at 6 p.m.